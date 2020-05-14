RedskinsReport
Redskins Resign Colvin

Chris Russell

Veteran depth is always needed in the NFL because of injuries and variable performances and the Redskins took a step towards an insurance policy on Thursday by bringing back Aaron Colvin. 

Colvin was waived by the Houston Texans after week one last year, a vested veteran who had his salary guaranteed by being on the roster.

He caught on with the Redskins and didn't play until after the bye week against  the New York Jets.

One game and nine defensive snaps before not playing again until the Redskins were eliminated from the playoffs.

Colvin played 13 snaps against the Eagles in the slot and then 70+ in each of the last two games against the Giants and Cowboys.

He racked up ten tackles but opposing teams found picking on Colvin easy targeting him 15 times in coverage per ProFootballFocus.com (PFF Premium) and completing 13 of those pass targets.

He allowed 177 receiving yards into his coverage, per PFF, 13.6 per reception and a score. Colvin only had one pass breakup and had a passer rating against of 155.8.

Aaron Colvin Michael Gallup Low
© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas game was a nightmare for Colvin, missing two tackles and allowing eight receptions on nine targets for 125 yards and the touchdown he allowed. 

Would the Redskins have been better off not bringing back Aaron Colvin? Adding someone else? What do you think Redskins fans?  Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments (2)
No. 1-1
IvanLambert
IvanLambert

Editor

You are correct, Colvin was not impressive to say the very least.
Also, can't be dismissed that teams need camp bodies at various positions.
Sounds callous and indifferent; I don't intend it that way.
Hoping things work out better for Colvin this time.

