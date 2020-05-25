Redskins Wide Receivers: Far From Woeful

How do the Washington Redskins young receivers compare to the rest of the NFC East?

Examining the NFC East: Wide Receivers Our daily series examining the NFC East from a positional perspective with the help of league personnel sources moves on to the position in which the Eagles spent the most time on in the offseason, wide receiver.

Not bad. I would say fair.

In case you did not click through, the Redskins ranked third among the four division teams and ahead of the Eagles.

Here's what John McMullen and Ed Kracz wrote through their personnel sources:

"Terry McLaurin took the NFL by storm as a rookie third-round pick running by people last season. The key will be how the former Oho State star handles the adjustments toward him as a true WR1 but he certainly looked the part as a big-play threat who can stretch the field consistently.

The ‘Skins also have options in the slot with Trey Quinn and Steven Sims with the latter coming on strong late last season as a rookie."



For the rest of the analysis of the Redskins receiver group and the complete ranking, check out the whole piece.

A couple of thoughts:

Terry McLaurin would have easily been over one-thousand yards if he had played in all 16 games. He missed two.

Kelvin Harmon and Steven Sims Jr. came on strong in the second half of the season.

In the first half of the season, Harmon was hardly used. In the second half, he racked up

First 8 games: 7 targets, 7 receptions, 69 yds.

Second 8 games: 37 targets, 23 receptions, 296 yds.

(Stats compiled by Ed Sheahin)

For Sims:

First 8 games: 9 targets, 8 receptions, 33 yards

Second 8 games: 47 targets, 26 receptions, 277 yards.

(Stat splits via ProFootballReference.com)

Antonio Gandy-Golden, assuming he is fully clear from contracting COVID-19 should be a huge help, especially in the second half of the season as he gets more comfortable.

Who knows what to expect anymore out of Cody Latimer.

Trey Quinn and Cam Sims figure to be battling for possible one roster spot and it's not just them. The Redskins also added two undrafted receivers.

Don't forget: At times and maybe plenty of times, rookie Antonio Gibson and the newly signed J.D. McKissic will be split wide and in the slot to add an extra dimension to the offense.

