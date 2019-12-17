Report: Allen's Future Remains Uncertain

The Washington Redskins are limping towards the finish of another brutal season, a fifth double-digit losing season under Bruce Allen's damn good culture and lack of leadership.

Today, the ten-year anniversary of Bruce Allen, has come and unfortunately gone without the correct decision being made.

However, there's some hope. There's some reason to believe that the correct decision will be made, per a report by the Washington Post and Les Carpenter.

Carpenter told the story that he reported on starting Sunday when he noted that Dan Snyder and Alex Smith emerged from Snyder's suite about four hours after the latest Redskins loss.

The departure time was not in any way a surprise. I saw this type of situation for years earlier this decade.

The fact that Smith and Snyder were together, long after Urban Meyer was seen sitting next to Smith, was interesting. Especially if you consider that Smith and Snyder have steadily built their relationship during his time here and especially during this season.

The fact that Bruce Allen was either not invited or chose not to stay with Snyder and Smith is the much bigger story.

As Carpenter wrote: “Bruce not being [in the post game suite] is a big thing,” one person who knows Snyder’s and Allen’s habits said, later adding it’s a sign that “Bruce is in exile.”

Allen was always by Snyder's side and in his suite long after games. I used to see it all the time. I can't tell you I know exactly how the rich and famous act and behave these days, but it is mildly surprising to me that Allen seems to be on the outside looking in while Smith grows enormously in the influence department.

It must be a good sign for those that are in the #FireBruceAllen or #RetireBruceAllen camp. Right?

Carpenter pointed out: "Multiple people with knowledge of the situation say Snyder has not made a decision on Allen’s future with the team. The owner is planning a full evaluation of the organization, and while Snyder often has such reviews, one person familiar with Snyder’s plans said this one will focus more on the top than in past . Like others interviewed for this story, the person spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations."

There's every indication a divorce is coming and we've hinted and speculated as much in this space several times.

If Snyder has any sense of just how bad his business is, there's no reason to speculate or wait. The only question is - is he waiting to turn out the lights on Bruce until he has someone (anyone) in the fold?

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.