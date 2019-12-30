RedskinsMaven
Report on why Snyder Fired Allen: "Clear signs that quality GM candidates wouldn’t commit..."

Chris Russell

On Monday morning, the Redskins finally pulled the plug. Correctly. There should have been no 11th chance. It was five years late but better late than never. 

When news circulated late Saturday afternoon, the immediate reaction and reporting was that Bruce Allen was going to be reassigned to the stadium development plan and not fired or forced to resign. 

I never expected Allen to be completely fired but maybe the reason is this per Charles Robinson of Yahoo! 

It was previously thought that the Redskins would have a very hard time finding a head coach with an impressive resume because of Allen. We haven't heard much about that because it's likely that Ron Rivera already knew what the deal was. 

However, I didn't hear as much about the general manager post because that's been harder to figure out as to who it could be. Is it a promotion of Kyle Smith? Marty Hurney from Carolina? Rick Smith (pictured above), the former Texans general manager has been mentioned as well. 

Urban Meyer has also been rumored and then there's Louis Riddick, the popular ESPN analyst and former Redskins personnel executive, who loved Dwayne Haskins coming out of the draft. 

That would seem to fit Robinson's next point. 

Just for the record, I've been mentioning Riddick for quite a while in various forms of multi-media. 

To finish up his thoughts on the Redskins - Robinson added this on how other teams are viewing the Rivera sweepstakes. 

