Rex Ryan on ESPN calls Amari Cooper "a turd."

Chris Russell

Rex Ryan, who many will dismiss, because of an unsuccessful run in Buffalo and at the end of his time with the New York Jets, still knows his football. 

You don't have to like his opinions. You know what they say about those. 

On Friday, Ryan went after Amari Cooper, who the Redskins made a serious bid for at over $20 million per year, a push that I disagreed with. 

Cooper wound up back with the Cowboys for $20 million per year on a five-year deal and the Redskins at the very minimum, drove up his price a little bit. 

That was part of their thinking but make no mistake - they wanted the player badly. 

I still don't get what they love so much but hey - I'm not a scout. 

Maybe it was the never ending Alabama crush (see why in the video above) that the Skins have? 

He's certainly not a 'turd' in my opinion. Is the rest of Ryan's criticism fair? I think so. 

I am glad he's not on the Redskins. Would he have made them better? Of course.

For $21 or $22 million per year? Nope. 

He can be the Cowboys 'turd' I guess. 

What do you think Redskins fans?

reggyreg50
reggyreg50

I totally agree with Rex Ryan. Amari Cooper is not worth all of that money.

