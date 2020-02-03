RedskinsReport
Rick Snider: Redskins Might Have an Easy Decision

RickSnider

Nick Bosa just showed the Redskins why they should trade its upcoming No. 2 overall selection for three first-rounders if someone offers.

Bosa played well in San Francisco’s Super Bowl LIV loss to Kansas City on Sunday. He made five tackles, one sack and hit the passer twice as the inside force of a four-man pass rush. There were no negatives on his play.

Nick Bosa Mahomes © John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
© John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

But the 49ers still lost. Yes, it was the Super Bowl, but watching the Chiefs scored 21 late points reinforces one great player isn’t enough. It takes a village and the Redskins need so much more than one potentially great player like Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young.

If someone’s willing to offer a king’s ransom for the second overall pick, the Redskins must wince and take it.

Now, fantasy talk of New England offering three ones, but only one this year at No. 23, is nonsense. Not with Miami sitting there with the 5, 18 and 26. It may take some deception on Washington’s part to do this deal. If Miami thinks Washington is taking Young, the Dolphins will try to bargain shop with Detroit at No. 3 for two firsts. The Redskins need to backchannel a rumor that they’re trading rights to another team that will take Tua Tagovailoa who Miami wants desperately. 

Already, Miami is playing the game with its owner saying he’s worried over the passer’s injury history so maybe he’s not desperate to take Tagovailoa. Well played, sir, well played.

Tua Injury © Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
© Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

But think what Washington could do with three first-rounders. No. 5 would be Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas. Enough of the Trent Williams drama already. It’s time to move on. Williams has been consistently hurt for years and held out last season. Time to upgrade off an aging player and Thomas is the best of the class. Maybe the New York Giants take him, but if Washington passes on Young then New York will draft him to leave Thomas available.

At No. 18, Washington can select Colorado receiver Laviska Shenault. As good as Terry McLaurin was last year, the Redskins need a second playmaker downfield and Shenault was a beast last season. Washington could take Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos.

No. 26 can be Texas A&M defensive tackle Justin Madubuike or Oklahoma inside linebacker Kenneth Murray. Figure the Redskins want to give new coach Ron Rivera more defensive help and both players are high-motor playmakers.

Three potential starters help the Redskins rebound from the NFL’s second-worst team in 2019 to NFC East contention by 2021. For haters who say the Rams didn’t improve with Washington’s three first-rounders in the 2012 trade for Robert Griffin III, I can only say it’s a new group of talent evaluators at Redskins Park and they can’t be blamed for the past. Nor can the team fear to be great by making this move.

Young will certainly help the Redskins and maybe nobody’s willing to trade up this time. But if the phone rings, ignore Joe Theismann’s warning and take the call.

Rick Snider is an award-winning sports writer who has covered Washington sports since 1978. He first wrote about the Redskins in 1983 before becoming a beat writer in 1993. Snider currently writes for several national and international publications and is a Washington tour guide. Follow Rick on Twitter at @Snide_Remarks.

