Rivers a Redskin?

Vinny Iyer of SportingNews.com penned a feature on the future of former Chargers Quarterback, Philip Rivers.

He mentioned that the odds don't exactly favor Rivers joining the Washington Redskins.

Nor should they.

As Iyer points out however: "The Redskins now have Ron Rivera has their defensive-minded coach and Scott Turner as their offensive coordinator. Rivera was the Chargers' defensive coordinator from 2008-10, which also is the top three-year stretch of Rivers' career. That also came under offensive-minded head coach Norv Turner, Scott's father."

Hmm..Iyer did not point out the connection that I thought of.

Kyle Smith, the Redskins Vice President of Player Personnel and effectively their general manager, has a connection to Rivers too.

His Dad, A.J. traded for Rivers when the Eli Manning and the holier than thou Manning family pulled an absurd power play in the 2004 NFL Draft.

Perhaps, the younger Smith is fond of Rivers as well? Even at an advanced age. It's also very possible that the new Redskins brass is just not in love with Dwayne Haskins and they would consider doing something largely unexpected?

Then I thought more about the Redskins and a possible fit with Rivers, who I've always loved.

The issue that I just can't get past is how do you make it work under the salary cap with the $21+ million dollar cap charge of Alex Smith?

There's nothing you can do about that. How do you add Rivers at whatever money he would want, even on a one-year deal?

We're not talking about a one-year, two-million dollar contract!

If Ron Rivera and Scott Turner truly don't believe in Dwayne Haskins - which we don't know yet if they do or don't - could they roll the dice on a big money deal for a veteran they know like Rivers?

Could they be willing to pay $40 + million in cap dollars to the quarterback spot just to have someone they trust and believe is fully ready to win right now?

Unlikely, but it's possible.

