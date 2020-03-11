RedskinsReport
Rob Ryan Hammers Haskins?

Chris Russell

Rob Ryan was hired by Jay Gruden to replace Kirk Olivadotti as a linebackers coach with the Redskins. He only lasted a season. 

That's what happens when the man that hired you, got fired five weeks in and almost the entire coaching staff was flushed down the toilet. Nobody on that defensive staff was staying and everyone understood that. 

On Wednesday, Ryan, still presumably looking for a new gig, joined Colin Cowherd on FS1 and FOX Sports Radio and was asked about Dwayne Haskins right away. 

"I tell you what. Now that will  be interesting," Ryan said to Cowherd when asked if he would move on from Haskins. The Redskins portion starts at about 54:05 into the file below. 

"The young man wasn't ready early...He's a good kid. He's got a big arm, a lot of talent but definitely not ready for the rigors of the NFL," Ryan said during the interview. 

"He got a lot better," Ryan said. At least each week, I saw him trying to get ready." Ryan talked about Haskins meeting consistently with former quarterbacks coach, Tim Rattay. 

"Is he NFL ready, Ryan rhetorically asked? No. Not even close!" 

A couple of other Ryan nuggets from the few minutes on the Redskins:

On the Redskins new front-office structure: "Kyle Smith will be in his first chance to be the GM." - Yes, he used the GM moniker because that what Smith essentially is, as we've told you about several times. 

On drafting Chase Young vs. a quarterback: "I'd be championing drafting the defensive player because I'm a defensive coach."

On what he thinks the Redskins will do: "I believe they'll stay with the pass rusher. I really do." 

Ryan also mentioned that Montez Sweat is "going to be a real good player" and also was high on Ryan Anderson, calling him a "terrific player." 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

