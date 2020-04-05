RedskinsReport
Ross Blacklock - TCU NT - SI Big Board No. 43

Chris Russell

Another interior defensive lineman so in some ways we can wash-rinse-repeat from our last profile (No. 44 Neville Gallimore from Oklahoma) but we soldier on because every player is different. 

Here's our countdown so far:

No. 50: Antoine Winfield Jr.

No. 49: Ashtyn Davis

No. 48: Clyde Edwards-Helaire

No. 47: Cesar Ruiz

No. 46: Cole Kmet

No. 45: Damon Arnette

No. 44: Neville Gallimore

Facts and Stats: 

1. He's the top rated true nose tackle per The SIS Football Rookie Handbook and projects as a nose in the 3-4 or a one-tech in the 4-3. 

2. Blacklock had 5.5 sacks at TCU in his career with all but two coming last year. 24 pressures overall with 18 hurries and nine hits per SIS. 

3. He lined up at the nose position 58% of the time and 38% at the defensive tackle position. 

4. Blacklock improved his broken tackles percentage from a scary 24% in 2018 to 9% last year. 

5. At 330 pounds, he has quick feet for a big man and is consistent for the most part but like most young players, he has to finish better and be more sound in techniques and gaps. 

How does he fit the Redskins? (Scheme, Position need) :

Because Blacklock can play the 4-3 '1' spot - he certainly can fit the Redskins and be shaded over the nose at times. The question is: Do they take him if he's there at No. 66 because you can never have enough talent and depth, especially for a team that has been woeful at stopping the run the last several years?

Video Analysis: 

At about 1:15 into the video package below, check out the sick burst and drive to the quarterback! Wow! 330 pounds??? 

Also, something that jumps out immediately about Blacklock is he chases down plays and hustles backside. Very important for a big man. 

SI.com/EDS Football's Kevin Hanson's spin: 

Often utilized in a two-gap role at TCU, Blacklock displays impressive burst and lateral agility to be a disruptive one-gap penetrator at the next level. His pass-rushing upside puts him in the mix as a potential first-rounder in April.

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

