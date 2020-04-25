Saahdiq Charles Heading to Redskins

The Redskins have drafted Saahdiq Charles from the national champion LSU Tigers in the fourth round of Saturday's NFL Draft.

Charles is a very talented left tackle prospect but along with his talent and potential, he offers a potential nightmare of immaturity and off-field problems.

He was suspended for six games by Ed Orgeron "Coach O" and LSU last year. He's reportedly had multiple issues and character problems in his career at LSU.

Road to the Pros: LSU Tackle Saahdiq Charles' Off the Field Concerns Could Supersede On Field Talent For LSU left tackle Saahdiq Charles, the 2019 season was a wake up call. It was before the Tigers home opener against Georgia Southern that LSU coach Ed Orgeron announced Charles would be suspended due to a "violation of team rules."

The Redskins have Geron Christian Sr. who they drafted in the third-round two years ago and has not developed to a playable level yet and they signed Cornelius Lucas, a veteran free agent who they hope can be their swing depth tackle.

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.