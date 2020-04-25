RedskinsReport
Saahdiq Charles Heading to Redskins

The Redskins have drafted Saahdiq Charles from the national champion LSU Tigers in the fourth round of Saturday's NFL Draft. 

Charles is a very talented left tackle prospect but along with his talent and potential, he offers a potential nightmare of immaturity and off-field problems. 

He was suspended for six games by Ed Orgeron "Coach O" and LSU last year. He's reportedly had multiple issues and character problems in his career at LSU. 

Road to the Pros: LSU Tackle Saahdiq Charles' Off the Field Concerns Could Supersede On Field Talent

For LSU left tackle Saahdiq Charles, the 2019 season was a wake up call. It was before the Tigers home opener against Georgia Southern that LSU coach Ed Orgeron announced Charles would be suspended due to a "violation of team rules."

The Redskins have Geron Christian Sr. who they drafted in the third-round two years ago and has not developed to a playable level yet and they signed Cornelius Lucas, a veteran free agent who they hope can be their swing depth tackle. 

Washington Redskins - 2020 NFL Draft Live Blog/Open Discussion - 2nd/3rd Rounds

We're back for the second and third-rounds of the NFL Draft! The Washington Redskins as of show time only have one choice (No. 66) but could they get more?

SI Draft Tracker

The Redskins just drafted WR Antonio Gandy-Golden out of Liberty.

SNIDER: Williams trade came up short

Trent Williams is gone to the San Francisco 49ers but Rick Snider says the Washington Redskins got shafted in the end.

RickSnider

Trent Williams Finally Traded

It's over! Thankfully. Trent Williams is heading from the Washington Redskins to the San Francisco 49ers.

Trent Denies Nixing Trade to Vikings

The Trent Williams saga continues for now. It could end today. It could go on forever. The San Francisco 49ers apparently are the only ones left on the clock.

Antonio Gibson is coming home!

Rap Sheet says Trent killed off Vikings deal.

Family of 3rd-Round Pick Antonio Gibson are Redskins fans.

Redskins Select a "Swiss-Army Knife"

The Washington Redskins tried to hit a home run in the third round of the NFL Draft in 2020, as they did in 2019 with Terry McLaurin.

Washington Redskins - 2020 NFL Draft Live Blog/Open Discussion Thread

All the action for Thursday night and round one + the aftermath will be right here for the Washington Redskins!

