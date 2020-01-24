RedskinsReport
Senior Bowl Sneak Peek - Defense

Chris Russell

The Senior Bowl practices are done. Just as we did for some offensive players making some headlines at the positional needs of the Redskins, here's the defensive sneak peek.

CORNERBACKS: 

Notre Dame - Troy Pride Jr. 

Troy Pride Jr. PFF Bio
ProFootballFocus.com Draft Guide

EDGE PASS RUSHER:

Utah - Bradlee Anae:

Michigan - Joshua Uche

SAFETY

Lenoir Rhyne U - Kyle Dugger

Dugger, as the graphic above from ProFootballFocus.com (PFF) shows is balling out in Mobile. When you are a small school prospect, you better. 

DEFENSIVE LINE

Oklahoma - Neville Gallimore

You might be asking why a defensive lineman when the Redskins have Jon Allen, Daron Payne, Matt Ioannidis and Tim Settle already. They need depth. They need guys who can collapse the pocket. Watch Gallimore line up as a three-technique on the outside shoulder of the guard, cut inside with a swat and blow things up. It's a quick twitch league and he appears to have it. 

INSIDE LINEBACKER

Cal - Evan Weaver

Weaver was also featured in the above graphic via PFF. 

Evan Weaver PFF Bio
ProFootballFocus.com Draft Guide

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

