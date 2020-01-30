Simms: Young Should Not be a Lock for Redskins

The NFL Draft is just under three months away. That's a lot of time and a lot of potential for things to change.

Chris Simms of NBC Sports & ProFootballTalk on NBCSN said the obvious this week: Chase Young should not be a lock for the Redskins.

"The Redskins defensive line is real already. Do they want to put another asset in there?"

Simms went on to point out who the Redskins already have in Montez Sweat, Jon Allen and Daron Payne and more.

"I just wonder if that's the right fit for the Washington Redskins. I don't know about that."

Anyone who thinks that the Redskins have made this decision or aren't going to be offered trades for either a quarterback OR Chase Young OR perhaps even stud corner Jeff Okudah is nuts.

As we pointed out here, the Redskins could either swing a deal that could potentially alter their franchise with multiple pieces or they could stay at No. 2 and select arguably the best individual player in the draft.

They could also pull a surprise and go with Okudah, which would probably anger the entire fan base and the loud pundits because they know Young but they don't know Okudah.

The point is the Redskins have options: Multiple teams could step up and try and secure the current Redskins selection. And not just for a quarterback.

Miami is also not the only option. Jacksonville and Las Vegas are prime candidates as well, especially the Jags who could be looking for a stud corner in Okudah to replace Jalen Ramsey.

