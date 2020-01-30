RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Simms: Young Should Not be a Lock for Redskins

Chris Russell

The NFL Draft is just under three months away. That's a lot of time and a lot of potential for things to change. 

Chris Simms of NBC Sports & ProFootballTalk on NBCSN said the obvious this week: Chase Young should not be a lock for the Redskins.

Chris Simms says Chase Young to the Redskins is not a lock

Chris Simms does not necessarily think the Redskins will take Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young with the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft.

"The Redskins defensive line is real already. Do they want to put another asset in there?" 

Simms went on to point out who the Redskins already have in Montez Sweat, Jon Allen and Daron Payne and more. 

"I just wonder if that's the right fit for the Washington Redskins. I don't know about that."

Anyone who thinks that the Redskins have made this decision or aren't going to be offered trades for either a quarterback OR Chase Young OR perhaps even stud corner Jeff Okudah is nuts. 

As we pointed out here, the Redskins could either swing a deal that could potentially alter their franchise with multiple pieces or they could stay at No. 2 and select arguably the best individual player in the draft. 

They could also pull a surprise and go with Okudah, which would probably anger the entire fan base and the loud pundits because they know Young but they don't know Okudah. 

The point is the Redskins have options: Multiple teams could step up and try and secure the current Redskins selection. And not just for a quarterback. 

Miami is also not the only option. Jacksonville and Las Vegas are prime candidates as well, especially the Jags who could be looking for a stud corner in Okudah to replace Jalen Ramsey. 

We discuss it here:

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Redskins Reported Meetings on All-Star Circuit

The Redskins scouting staff has been meeting with a number of potential draft picks over the last couple of weeks. Who? We have the answers.

Chris Russell

The Four S's: Shanahan + Shanahan = Success & Super Bowls

Kirk Cousins was drafted by the Redskins and Mike/Kyle Shanahan.  That evolved into success and mutual admiration for each other. Not many know the 49ers head coach better than Cousins.

Chris Russell

Chase(ing) a Trade?

Should the Redskins stay at No. 2 and select Chase Young or should they "chase" filling multiple holes via a trade?

Chris Russell

Peter King Blasts Bruce Allen

One of the most respected writers in the NFL, Peter King, teed off on former Redskins President Bruce Allen! You'll enjoy this!

Chris Russell

by

Johnny Football

Washington D.C. ranks fairly high (higher than I thought) for the "Best & Worst Cities for Football Fans" in 2020, per WalletHub.com …

Chris Russell

Listen to our own Rick Snider and his partner 'Fat Matt' in the latest edition of the "Seasons of Discontent" PODCAST. They go over Super Bowl 54, the Redskins new stadium proposal and Antonio Brown! …

Chris Russell

Redskins Selling Out FedExField Because...

The Washington Redskins have announced four different shows and events in the last week at FedExField. As there should be, there's much consternation.

Chris Russell

Former Redskins Coaches Finding New Gigs

Hiring season is almost complete. Most open jobs have been filled, even on the assistant level but several former Redskins coaches have new gigs.

Chris Russell

Mock Draft Mania - Bucky Brooks

It's another edition of let's see who the rest of the NFC East is going to take, because the Redskins are locked on Chase Young!

Chris Russell

Mock Draft Mania - 4 Rounds

It's largely thought the Redskins will stay at No. 2 and select Chase Young. Hard to blame them. What happens if that's their only pick of the first two rounds?

Chris Russell

by

Fatpoet10