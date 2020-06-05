Skins Spotlight: Cole Holcomb

Second-year linebacker Cole Holcomb is in a fascinating situation with the new Redskins coaching regime. Take a look at it in detail as we put Holcomb under the "Skins Spotlight."

Inside the Numbers:

Holcomb, who started 15 out of 16 games for Washington last year, was second among rookies last year in tackles (105), first among them in solo tackles (74), and also forced three fumbles.

Video Analysis/Highlights:

Cole, who is transitioning from a 3-4 inside linebacker to a 4-3 linebacker, has some things to improve on heading into this year. Specifically, his pass coverage ability.

However, head coach Ron Rivera is generally excited about the player he has in Holcomb. His positional flexibility stands out to Rivera, who mentioned that about the young linebacker in March at the NFL Combine.

He also added the Holcomb reminded him of Carolina Panther linebacker Shaq Thompson, who was their "swiss army knife" on the Panthers defense.

What They're Saying:

"He played out in space a little bit and came back into the box and played linebacker," Rivera on Holcomb

Mike Clay Projection for 2020:

Holcomb's statistical projections before adding Chase Young from ESPN's Mike Clay was 115 snaps and 15 tackles. Clearly, if this was anywhere close to an accurate forecast of Holcomb's season, he may very well be cut in the off-season!

Mike Clay - ESPN Twitter

Jamual Forrest has been a freelance sports journalist for four years, covering the Washington Redskins and can be heard as a co-host on The Hog Sty Network's "The Hog Sty" podcast. Additionally, Jamual contributes to The Hog Sty Network and SB Nation's Hogs Haven. You can follow Jamual on Twitter at @LetMualTellit and see his Redskins film breakdowns here.