‘Skins Spotlight: Geron Christian

It may be now, or never, for Geron Christian.

When coming to the Redskins, there was neither immediate expectations nor pressure for Christian.

Left tackle Trent Williams was playing at a Pro-Bowl level, and though the Redskins drafted Christian, Morgan Moses’ right tackle spot was not seen as threatened.

Surprisingly, later we would learn that it was actually Williams’ insecurity rising to the surface, upset the Redskins had drafted an offensive tackle in the third round.

Opting to leave college and not play his final season of eligibility, Geron was considered to be athletic, but not yet ready to make an immediate contribution, needing time to develop upper-body strength.

Christian would need the Redskins to be patient with him as he worked to mature.

However, after two unimpressive seasons, Christian is now entering year three of his NFL career.

The coaching staff that drafted him has now been replaced by Head Coach Ron Rivera and his staff.

Recently -- Chris Russell (Redskins Report.com/SI.Com) looked at the Redskins depth chart at left tackle, listing Christian, Cornelius Lucas and LSU rookie Saahdiq Charles.

Russell then simply asked, “Are the Redskins lost at left tackle?”

Lost at Left Tackle? Where are the Redskins at the left tackle spot? Lost? The answer is of course - we truly don't know. The potential solutions are not comforting, if we're being completely honest. Geron Christian Sr., Cornelius Lucas and rookie Saahdiq Charles all figure to battle for playing time and the starting spot.

Let’s hope the Redskins are indeed not lost, and have made two good acquisitions this off season in drafting Charles and signing Lucas as an unrestricted free agent.

That is not saying Coach Rivera and his staff won’t provide Christian the opportunity to earn a roster spot.

Entering his third year, Christian must realize he will be under the ‘Skins Spotlight in training camp.

Inside the Numbers:

Geron Christian (age 23) was born September 10, 1996 in Ocala, FL.

Before committing entirely to football, Christian’s best sport was actually basketball as late as his sophomore high school season.

Christian moved his primary sports interest to football, played and graduated from Ocala Trinity Catholic, becoming the second alumnus to play in the NFL (SS Antonio Allen – NY Jets 2012-2016).

Basketball, provided Christian plenty of opportunity to develop good footwork, and Geron was recruited and signed with Louisville, (playing three seasons) finishing his Cardinals’ playing days at 6-foot-5 weighing 298 pounds (Christian has now beefed up to 315 pounds).

While Geron Christian was playing offensive tackle, his quarterback Lamar Jackson won a Heisman Trophy, and was drafted in round one of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens.

On the second day of that draft, the Redskins traded their second-round selection (44 overall) and their fifth-round selection (142 overall) to San Francisco for the 59th and 74th selections.

The Redskins then drafted LSU running back Derrius Guice at 59, and Christian at 74.

If you are wondering, the 49ers drafted Dante Pettis at 44 and D J Reed at 142.

Geron signed a four-year contract June 14 with the Redskins totaling $3,746,992, also receiving a $968,992 signing bonus.

Now entering the third year of his contract, Christian’s base salary for the 2020 season will be $779,000.

His prorated bonus over the four years will count for $242, 248 this season, bringing his official 2020 Redskins cap hit to $1,021,248, which is .5% of the team’s 2020 cap total.

Number 74 only appeared in two games in 2018 before injury resulted in his being placed on season-ending IR.

In 2019 Christian appeared in all 16 games, yet was only given the start in two games.

Video Analysis / Highlights:

NFL Network Analysts When the Redskins Drafted Christian

Christian (74) at left tackle in rookie season vs Falcons

In his second year Christian (74) in win vs Lions

What They’re Saying:

Upon being drafted by the Redskins:

“His strength has been pass-protection. He’s really athletic and he’s just starting to learn the ropes. This is all new to him.” - Bill Callahan, former Redskins interim head coach and offensive line.

“He has good length; he has long arms, good fluidity, good footwork. But he is not strong enough yet to really step in can contribute immediately.” Trevor Matich Following Christian's 2nd NFL Season.

“Geron Christian at LT would be a concern going forward for me. Has pretty quick feet, but his hands are inconsistent at best and the functional strength isn’t there.” Mark Bullock, The Athletic

“He better be ready to compete right away. Usually a third-round pick gets plenty of time to figure things out, but with Ron Rivera in charge and an almost completely overhauled coaching staff and front office taking over with him, Christian’s draft status won’t save him if he struggles.” - JP Finlay, NBC Sports Washington

Mike Clay's NFL Projection:

Mike Clay - ESPN Twitter

For more "Skins Spotlight" features - click on the players below.

Jon Bostic - Linebacker

Dustin Hopkins - Place Kicker

Ronald Darby - Cornerback

Tress Way - Punter

Terry McLaurin - Wide Receiver

Jonathan Allen - Defensive Lineman

Landon Collins - Safety

Caleb Brantley - Defensive Lineman

Cole Holcomb - Linebacker

Steven Sims Jr. - Wide Receiver

Nick Sundberg - Long Snapper

Kendall Fuller - Cornerback

Ryan Anderson - Linebacker/DE

Fabian Moreau - Cornerback

Jimmy Moreland - Cornerback

Adrian Peterson - Running Back

Ivan Lambert is a lifelong die-hard Washington Redskins fan, raised in Berryville, Virginia. He is married and the father of two fine young men. He is currently a sports correspondent for The Ledger in Lakeland, Florida and can be found on Twitter @IvanLambert18