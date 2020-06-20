'Skins Spotlight: Jimmy Moreland

The Jimmy Moreland hype was real in the 2019 off-season, and it looked like a legitimate thing once he stepped onto the field in the pre-season, too.

However, things dramatically faded away once the regular season started. He had his fair share of rookie mistakes but also had some bright spots.

Nevertheless, with a year under his belt, Moreland is looking to take significant strides in his development. Let's take a look at the Moreland as he enters the 'Skins spotlight.

Inside the Numbers:

Moreland finished his 2019 campaign with five starts, a combined 42 tackles (32 solos), and four passes defended.

Video Highlights/Analysis:

Jimmy Moreland |2019-2020 Official Rookie Highlights| The Peoples Corner 🔒🔥| Like comment subscribe for more vids #Redskins #HTTR I don't own any clips in this video all for entertainment and fair use only... Follow me on Twitter: htt...

What They're Saying:

Landon Collins believes Jimmy Moreland is due for a breakout in 2020.

Jimmy Moreland has a chance to shine with another year under his belt.

Former JMU Corners Jimmy Moreland and Rashad Robinson are working out together.

Redskins rookies voted the league's most productive 2019 class.

Jimmy Moreland among playmakers the Redskins will count on in 2020.

Former Redskins Quality Control Coach Kyshoen Jarrett on Jimmy Moreland.

ESPN's Mike Clay's Projection for 2020:

Mike Clay - ESPN Twitter

Moreland is projected to finish the season with just 30 tackles, 0.6 interceptions on 371 snaps.

