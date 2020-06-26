'Skins Spotlight - Montez Sweat

Montez Sweat's rookie season was very intriguing. A mix of good and bad, Sweat left some wondering if giving up the 2020's second-round pick was worth it, while others think the addition of rookie Chase Young (as well as a year of experience) was all that he needed to improve.

Either way, Sweat enters the 'Skins Spotlight as we take a look at what to expect of his 2020 campaign.

Inside the Numbers:

Sweat finished his 2019 campaign with 16 starts, combined 50 tackles (31 solo) (eight tackle for losses), seven sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Video Highlights/Analysis:

Montez Sweat | 2019-2020 |Official Highlights| HD|

What They're Saying:

Montez Sweat poised to break out in 2020, per CBSSports.com Jordan Dajani.

“Hopefully a lot of production on the edge. We’ve got the talent there, everyone knows what [DE] Chase [Young] can do. [DE Montez] Sweat, I think he’s an extremely talented guy, he finished strong last year. We’ve got a chance to be pretty effective and pretty productive on the edge. - Ryan Kerrigan on what sees in Sweat, Chase Young and himself.

"It was a great impact. Coach Baker was in the league for many years. Coached many greats. Chris Long, Demarcus Ware. He just instilled the fact on me that he wanted me to come back to school and get my degree and work on a few things and work on my techniques. - Montez Sweat on former Redskins defensive coach Brian Baker who coached him at Mississippi State before moving on to Alabama.

Mike Clay's Projection for 2020:

Mike Clay - ESPN Twitter

Sweat finishes the season with 48 tackles and six sacks on 700 snaps, per Clay's projection model at ESPN.

