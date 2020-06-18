‘Skins Spotlight: Ryan Anderson

Ben Standig of the Athletic broke a story Monday proclaiming that Redskins’ linebacker Ryan Anderson has trade interest from some NFL clubs.

“Specifically and after conversations with league sources, they (Redskins) should trade Ryan Anderson," wrote Standig.

Redskins Four Downs: There is a trade to explore, but it is... There's an obvious roster move for the Washington Redskins before training camp. More apparent than signing a veteran left tackle, especially since coach Ron Rivera wants to give the in-house options a chance. It is not adding an experienced wide receiver, though that seems plausible given the current group and Cody Latimer's legal troubles.

I have been wrong many times previously (and will be wrong many times in the future) nonetheless, my inquisitive mind asks, “Why would I (the Redskins) want to trade a tough, hard-nosed player like Ryan Anderson which might bring me a 5th or 6th round pick, when I already know Anderson can make plays for me?

I'll admit (and so has Ryan Anderson) that his first two seasons were a disappointment.

But didn’t he bounce back nicely last season in 2019?

A Redskins "Ryan" That Could Emerge in 2020 With the help of Redskins.com, Jack Del Rio met with Redskins reporters on Thursday to discuss many items, but most importantly, what people should expect of his defense. Of course, while all eyes are on Chase Young and his elite potential, coaches say don't forget about Ryan Anderson, who should expect plenty of opportunities to showcase his growth.

Anderson displayed a toughness against the run, totaled four QB sacks, another nine QB hits and five forced fumbles.

With the Redskins new coaching staff, transitioning from a 3-4 to a 4-3, it's possible Ryan Anderson’s best fit could be at strong side linebacker?

Might other NFL staffs envision Anderson at end?

Is he receiving trade interest or is Ryan Anderson’s agent expressing he hungers interest?

Honestly, I don’t know the answer to any of those questions?

Yet, I am confident Ryan Anderson will set the edge, will play strongly using his good size vs the run in running situations, will be a hard worker and will be a good culture fit for Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio.

Inside the Numbers:

Orlando Ryan Anderson (age 25) was born August 12, 1994 in Daphne, AL.

Anderson played his high school ball at Daphne HS in Daphne, AL, where he continued the tradition of producing top-notch talent.

In all, eight former Daphne players have played in the NFL including former WVU QB Pat White. Currently Anderson, Ravens DT Michael Pierce and Bills RB TJ Yeldon all proudly represent Daphne in the NFL.

At Alabama (2013-16), after only playing in three games as a freshman, Anderson rose in prominence in the star-studded program his sophomore season with 8.0 TFL and 3.0 sacks.

His last two seasons for the Crimson Tide saw Anderson compile 11.5 and 18.5 TFL and 6.0 and 8.5 sacks.

Anderson finished his Alabama career with 39.5 TFL and 19.5 sacks.

Forcing four fumbles his senior season was tops in the SEC.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Anderson measured 6-foot-2, 253 pounds.

His vertical jump was 28.5 inches and he ran a 4.78 forty.

After selecting Jonathan Allen in the round one (17 overall), the Redskins in round two selected Anderson (49 overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The All-SEC linebacker then signed with the Redskins on a four-year contract worth $5,324,722 on May 15, 2017.

Ryan received a guarantee worth $3,184,557 including a $2,012,524 signing bonus.

Anderson will earn a base salary of $1,191,099 and with his prorated bonus of $503,131 will count $1,694, 230 against the Redskins salary cap in this his final contract year.

Video Analysis / Highlights:

Anderson helped the Redskins beat the Bucs in 2018:

Against Ron Rivera's former team:

Anderson is known for being a good teammate:

What They’re Saying:

Regarding Rumors of Ryan Anderson Being Traded:

“The deals out there now will still be there later this summer. Until then, let other teams wish they had Anderson. The Redskins should take one more chance of developing one of their own draft picks.” - RedskinsReport.com's Rick Snider

“I’m not sure. I’d listen if someone went as high as a 4th/5th, but I doubt it would get there. I’d guess 6 is probably the best you’d get and I think I’d rather have Anderson for the year personally.” - Mark Bullock, The Athletic

“He’s good not special, but players respect guys like him, because they’re tough and play for the team. He’s produced in the NFL, unlike a rookie. He’s young, cheap and can play.” - A notable NFL Source to Ben Standig

“Ryan Kerrigan and Ryan Anderson are both in contract years.

If the Redskins were looking to resign only one of those guys, and you remove the historic importance of Ryan Kerrigan, Ryan Anderson might be the more appealing prospect.

He will probably cost you less, he is younger and maybe he can do a little more for you (in coming years).” - JP Finlay, NBC Sports Washington

ESPN's Mike Clay's 2020 Projection:

Mike Clay - ESPN Twitter

Before the draft, Anderson was projected by Clay's system to play 391 snaps, rack up 2.7 sacks, 29 tackles and 0.2 interceptions.

