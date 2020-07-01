'Skins Spotlight - Shaun Dion Hamilton

Shaun Dion Hamilton is accustomed to the idea of being a contributor.

His father was in the US military, and Hamilton recalls his dad being deployed not once but twice, for long periods of time from his family, while serving the country.

He was taught early in life, you don’t simply hang around; you contribute, you actively work.

So, Hamilton did quite well in high school, not only playing football, but achieving the honor of being the valedictorian of his graduating class.

The former Alabama linebacker has declared he learned at Alabama that he could not take a day off, that because there was so much talent present, there was always another recruit ready to take his job.

The competitive, working environment at Alabama seems to have prepared Hamilton for his time in the NFL, as he continues to work his way up the ladder of opportunity.

A torn ACL in his right leg, in college resulted in the two-time National Champion at Alabama remaining undrafted until pick number 197 in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Former ‘Bama teammate Reuben Foster went down in Redskins’ OTA (2019) tearing his ACL, LCL and MCL, meaning Hamilton would immediately move up one spot on the depth chart at inside linebacker.

Then in July, the Redskins suddenly released ILB Mason Foster, and Hamilton was just as suddenly expected to be a contributor.

In the 2019 season it was his pass defense that caught the eye of NFL analysts.

The Montgomery, Alabama native, scored an 89.7 Pro Football Focus coverage grade which was second amongst linebackers, and his passing rating of 77.1 was 6th among linebackers.

Look for Shaun Dion Hamilton to continue to grow in 2020 in the new defensive scheme and direction of former NFL linebackers, Head Coach Ron Rivera and Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio.

Inside the Numbers:

Shaun Dion Hamilton (age 24) was born September 11, 1995 in Montgomery, AL.

Hamilton played his high school football at George Washington Carver HS.

The only current NFL player from George Washington Carver, Hamilton is the ninth total alumnus to make it in the NFL.

One of those alumni, Aundray Bruce, was the first overall selection of the Atlanta Falcons in the 1988 NFL Draft.

At Alabama (2014-17), Hamilton was limited to nine games his final season due to a leg injury, yet still totaled 40 tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Hamilton measured 5-foot-11 3/4, 228 pounds and now tips the scales at 235.

His arm length was 31 inches, hand size 10 ¼ inches and he bench pressed 225 pounds 20 times.

In the 2018 NFL Draft the Redskins traded two late draft choices (205 and 231 overall) to the Rams, and the Rams then drafted Trevon Young and Travin Howard.

In exchange the Redskins received two draft choices (197 and 256 overall), drafting Hamilton at 197 and Trey Quinn (256).

The Redskins currently have nine former Alabama Crimson Tide players on their 2020 roster:

Jonathan Allen, Ryan Anderson, Landon Collins, Reuben Foster, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Hale Hentges, Daron Payne, Ross Pierschbacher, and Cam Sims.

After only being involved in 27 tackles (19 solo, 8 assisted) his rookie season, Hamilton made 49 tackles (37 solo, 12 assisted) in 2019 as he saw action in exactly three times as many snaps (387-129) as he did in 2018.

Hamilton wears No. 51, reminding many elder Redskins fans of former linebacker Monte Coleman (also No. 51) had one sack, two QB hits and five tackles for a loss.

The former Crimson Tide linebacker signed a four-year contract with the Washington Redskins worth $2,613,008 on May 10, 2018. Hamilton received a $153,008 signing bonus.

A $750,000 base salary and his prorated bonus of $38,252 means Hamilton will cost the Redskins $958,232 against the salary cap in 2020.

Video Analysis / Highlights:

Shaun Dion Hamilton’s 2019 Season Highlights

Hamilton in pass coverage vs Green Bay in 2019

What They’re Saying:

“He's healthy, he’s running faster, way faster now than he was this time last year. I mean he looks fast. He looks instinctive. He's what we thought we could get when we drafted him from Alabama… He's set.” - Former Redskins Head Coach Jay Gruden regarding SDH in 2019

“I don’t get why Shaun Dion Hamilton doesn’t play more. He flashes. He makes plays.” - Former 106.7 FM Redskins’ Reporter, Craig Hoffman Oct. 13, 2019

“Key to 2020 LBs as things currently stand is Ron (Rivera) & JDR (Jack Del Rio) maximizing Cole Holcomb, Shaun Dion Hamilton & Ryan Anderson (assuming he’s used as LB in 4-3). Reuben Foster is the wild card.” - Al Galdi, 980 AM host of Doc and Galdi

Mike Clay 2020 Projection:

Mike Clay - ESPN Twitter

Hamilton is not listed among the top-five linebackers in this projection, per Mike Clay of ESPN from before the NFL Draft.

For more "Skins Spotlight" features - click on the players below.

Dwayne Haskins - Quarterback

Montez Sweat - Defensive End/Edge

Ryan Kerrigan - Defensive End/Edge

J.D. McKissic - Running Back

Jon Bostic - Linebacker

Dustin Hopkins - Place Kicker

Ronald Darby - Cornerback

Tress Way - Punter

Terry McLaurin - Wide Receiver

Jonathan Allen - Defensive Lineman

Landon Collins - Safety

Caleb Brantley - Defensive Lineman

Cole Holcomb - Linebacker

Steven Sims Jr. - Wide Receiver

Nick Sundberg - Long Snapper

Kendall Fuller - Cornerback

Ryan Anderson - Linebacker/DE

Fabian Moreau - Cornerback

Jimmy Moreland - Cornerback

Adrian Peterson - Running Back

Geron Christian - Offensive Tackle

Ivan Lambert is a lifelong die-hard Washington Redskins fan, raised in Berryville, Virginia. He is married and the father of two fine young men. He is currently a sports correspondent for The Ledger in Lakeland, Florida and can be found on Twitter @IvanLambert18