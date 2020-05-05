Skins Spotlight: Terry McLaurin

Terry McLaurin had an outstanding rookie season for the Washington Redskins. How good?

Inside the Numbers:

Among rookie receivers all-time in Redskins history, McLaurin finished second behind Gary Clark with 919 receiving yards and second behind Charlie Taylor with seven touchdowns. McLaurin tied for third with 58 receptions.

McLaurin was tied for second in receptions, second in yards and tied for third in touchdowns among rookie receivers all across the NFL.

McLaurin was selected by ProFootballFocus.com (PFF) as the most valuable addition at the receiver spot in 2019 for the entire NFL.

He received a 0.60 WAR, which is PFF's new metric based on the 'wins above replacement" model that baseball has used.

McLaurin was the third best overall addition at any position last year behind Ryan Tannehill and Tre Boston of the Carolina Panthers, who Ron Rivera got to work with.

The Redskins rookie standout had an average cushion of 5.2 per NextGenStats.com which is defined as "The distance (in yards) measured between a WR/TE and the defender they’re lined up against at the time of snap on all targets."

That's the same rate as the terrific Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints.

McLaurin had 2.1 average yards of separation as well, tied for fourth-lowest in the NFL. That metric is defined as "the distance (in yards) measured between a WR/TE and the nearest defender at the time of catch or incompletion."

For context, Julio Jones was at 2.2, so that tells you McLaurin is snatching balls in tighter windows than most.

Video Analysis/Highlights:

What they're saying:

Dwayne Haskins Jr. On Terry McLaurin: "I'm Glad He's On My Team" Skip to main content Advertising Advertising Advertising The browser you are using is no longer supported on this site. It is highly recommended that you use the latest versions of a supported browser in order to receive an optimal viewing experience. The following browsers are supported: Chrome, Edge, Firefox and Safari.

McLaurin joined us earlier this offseason from the Super Bowl:

‎Locked On Redskins - Daily Podcast On The Washington Redskins: DERRIUS GUICE & TERRY MCLAURIN 1-ON-1 + BRADY? on Apple Podcasts ‎Redskins WR Terry McLaurin joins us from the Super Bowl to talk about his outstanding rookie year and the new coaching staff + Derrius Guice joins us to talk about his recent trip to the White House and how he's healing. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Mike Clay Projection for 2020:

Pre draft, ESPN's Clay projected McLaurin to have 15 games played, 123 targets, 73 receptions, 1119 yards, 5 touchdowns.

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.