Snider on Allen Staying: No, no and oh hell no!

Bruce Allen needs to leave Redskins Park on Monday with all of his possessions in a trash bag. One bag should do it given there aren’t many trophies.

Forget any “stadium consultant” title. Just provide a clear path to the security gate where all badges and keys are returned.

The Redskins don’t need Allen to cut a new stadium deal. That’s smoke and mirrors. Providing Allen even a broom closet in Ashburn gives him a chance to return to power. Whenever the team is losing and the coach is under siege, Allen will whisper in owner Dan Snyder’s ear that the disgraced team president can make things work.

No, no and oh hell no.

Allen spent a decade destroying the franchise. The last two home games saw maybe 10,000 Redskins fans at each while opposing fans were the majority every week. There were no playoff wins and more than 100 losses. Nowhere else in the NFL would Allen have lasted five years, much less twice that.

Snyder should realize keeping Allen in any capacity – even on his speed dial – will cost him thousands of season tickets. Far too many long-time season-ticket holders say they’re not coming back until Allen is completely gone and their noticeable absence this season showed they meant it.

Allen’s value seems to be in this long-discussed stadium deal for 2027. Yet, the Redskins are farther away from it happening than ever.

Virginia gave its stadium mega-millions to attract Amazon’s headquarters. Maryland withdrew from the Oxon Cove site and gave millions to keep horse racing and the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore.

Both of those deals were win-win for state taxpayers and businesses. But another stadium on the RFK Stadium site isn’t a sure economic engine like Nationals Park and Capital One Arena. There are so many problems for the Redskins to return to Washington, yet it’s the only option left short of moving to the boonies currently called Loudoun County. That would be a death knell for this franchise.

Football Stadium Digest

Snyder doesn’t need Allen to cut a deal in town. He needs political capital created by giving $1 million to president Donald Trump’s inauguration committee. The federal government refuses to sell the RFK site to the city so it can lease the land to the Redskins. Otherwise, there’s not enough time on the existing lease to finance a venue.

Snyder needs to call Trump - $1 million makes the call go through – and ask for help. Then he needs to find a champion on the Council not named Jack Evans to get them on board with Mayor Muriel Bowser, who once again is saying Redskins after previously swearing not to do so. Funny how politics changes promises. Council member Vince Gray is a regular in Snyder’s box on game days so maybe he should start earning his weight in wings.

Allen isn’t needed to do all this. And, Snyder can surely find some Wall Street finance people to handle details.

Snyder needs to give the crowd what it wants and fire Allen just like 2009 when general manager Vinny Cerrato was sent packing. Oh, everyone can call Allen’s exit a “retirement” if they want. Whatever. Just get out so the Redskins can move on to at least respectability.

Rick Snider is an award-winning sports writer who has covered Washington sports since 1978. He first wrote about the Redskins in 1983 before becoming a beat writer in 1993. Snider currently writes for several national and international publications and is a Washington tour guide. Follow Rick on Twitter at @Snide_Remarks.