Snider: The Redskins Revolve Around One Man

The most important person in the Redskins organization is not the new coach, some future general manager or even the Pro Bowl punter.

Oh, it takes a village to win games. If the defensive line doesn’t dominate, the secondary can’t succeed. If the offensive line doesn’t open holes, the running game goes nowhere. And kicker Dustin Hopkins doesn’t make field goals without Nick Sundberg’s snaps.

But the Redskins truly revolve around one man and it’s not the one signing the paychecks. It’s a quarterback who wasn’t automatically anointed the 2020 starter.

Dwayne Haskins is carrying the Redskins into the future whether he’s capable or not. The rookie showed both dark days and enlightening moments last season. Whether his late-season improvement was simply experience peeking through or interim coach Bill Callahan loosening the offense when the season was officially doomed is uncertain. It was probably a little of both.

But the arrival of coach Ron Rivera will hopefully improve Haskins. Rivera developed Cam Newton in Carolina from potential to Pro Bowler and the coach’s no-nonsense approach will force Haskins to compete once more for the job.

“I think [Haskins] can become a franchise style quarterback. It’s a process, though,” Rivera said. “I’m not going to say it’s going to happen overnight. Several years ago, we drafted [Newton] as the No. 1 pick and we had a plan. What we’re trying to do right now is to develop that plan for his development as we go forward.

“I also think there’s a couple good veteran quarterbacks that [will] get some opportunities to play as well. We won’t know until we get ready to open up in September, so until then, everything is just a process. It’s a working process. We can’t get ahead of it, we’ve got to stay to the plan and make sure we’re preparing ourselves properly to win football games.”

Translation – Haskins must grow up quickly or ride the bench. Rivera has the power to sit Haskins if he likes, something predecessor Jay Gruden only did at the expense of his job. Gruden knew Haskins wasn’t ready and even played reserve Colt McCoy in what was the coach’s final game. Maybe it was a slight to owner Dan Snyder, but the team was already 0-4 and Gruden knew he was leaving so his favorite passer gained one last chance before benched by interim coach Bill Callahan for Haskins.

That window exposed Haskins publicly to what was seen in practices – he’s raw. Great potential certainly, but the passer has a lot to learn. So, Rivera has some harsh lessons to teach, but if the Redskins are to get better there can’t be any more “Club Jay” lackadaisical practices and that includes the quarterback.

“Well, I think, first of all, [Haskins is] going to have to step up and become a leader,” Rivera said. “All the great ones have become leaders and they’ve become leaders whether they’re rookies or they’re 10-, 12-year vets. You’ve got to step up, you’ve got to be where you need to be, you’ve got to do things you’re supposed to do.

“That’s all going to start with your offseason, how you prepare yourself, how do you get yourself ready. I think that’s probably one of the biggest things that we’ve got to do and not just with him, but every one of our players have got to understand this is an opportunity to lead. . . . He’s got to be a guy that’s willing to step up in front of his teammates and tell them, ‘Hey, let’s go, man. Let’s roll.’ ”

Young quarterbacks always have trouble seizing the huddle, but Haskins either commands it or Rivera will find a veteran who can.

Rick Snider is an award-winning sports writer who has covered Washington sports since 1978. He first wrote about the Redskins in 1983 before becoming a beat writer in 1993. Snider currently writes for several national and international publications and is a Washington tour guide. Follow Rick on Twitter at @Snide_Remarks.