Spinning Tua Rumors Forward

Over the weekend as the NFL Combine spun out of control, a new report from the South Florida Sun-Sentinel emerged about what the Redskins allegedly told Tua Tagovailoa.

Per the report: "The Redskins told Tagovailoa they want to bring him to Washington to compete with second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins during their meeting at the NFL combine, a source told the South Florida Sun Sentinel."

On one hand it makes some sense. Competition breeds quality and usually yields the best and worst in players and teams.

The more common sense hand tells us - it doesn't make a whole lot of sense to draft a 2nd quarterback in a row in the first round, especially at No. 2 and expect that a competition is going to take place.

“They felt like Dwayne was not the guy right now,” the source told the South Florida. “They want to bring in Tua, just get it going and compete.”

The way it normally works is if you draft a quarterback No. 2 overall - that's the guy you want to play the position.

If he can't - that's a bad sign.

Haskins could be forced to stay around in a situation that he knows inevitably is not going to be good for him.

That will go over well.

If Haskins handled it professionally, there's a slim chance this arranged marriage of competition could possibly succeed.

The other issue is this: Why would they definitively tell Tagovailoa what their plan is?

I'm guessing they told him what their plan could be or idea would be, not what they were going to absolutely do.

That seems fair, right?

According to J.P. Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, Ron Rivera was busy dealing with other items.

That seems odd for a first year head coach that's planning on making the largest decision of his new tenure to not be in the meeting and yet stone-cold inform a prospect what they were going to do.

Color me confused. Color me skeptical. Or maybe both.

I have no doubt that the Redskins are curious and interested in Tagovailoa. Why wouldn't they be?

I know they are skeptical and have been about Haskins.

That's what Redskins fans and many others refused to see, yet was obvious. They tried to say it every chance they could.

They weren't in love with Haskins. They liked him. Like is different than love and that's not enough to have blind faith in.

Sorry it's not.

It's just hard to fathom seeing this potential plan run smooth.

Maybe it does and we're all shocked?

Perhaps if anybody could pull this off, it might be Ron Rivera.

For now, I'll believe that if the Redskins pull this off - it's destined to be a circus of controversy.

Not a Bruce Allen spectacle but something that's hard to not cover your eyes and gasp at the thought of.

