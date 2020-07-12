Summer Spotlight - Jeremy Sprinkle

Redskins tight end Jeremy Sprinkle had quite a bit on his shoulders during his third season in Washington. Sprinkle, who usually serves as the third-string tight end, was the starter for most of the season last year, not by choice.

With veterans Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis facing injuries that kept them out most, if not all of the season, he was forced to play a role that he was not yet ready to fill.

Sprinkle now has some competition at tight end that may very well put his roster status in trouble, but coaches will definitely give him the opportunity to earn a spot this pre-season. Take a look at Jeremy Sprinkle here as he enters the "Summer Spotlight."

Inside the Numbers:

Sprinkle finished his 2019 campaign with 16 games played (13 starts), for 26 receptions, 241 yards, and one touchdown.

Video Highlights/Analysis:

Good communication by design/mistake here:

What They're saying:

Tight end position group battle and where Jeremy Sprinkle stands in the unit.

Redskins tight ends fail to scare anyone.

PFF position group ranking

Mike Clay Projection for 2020:

Mike Clay - ESPN Twitter

Sprinkle finishes the season with 40 receptions (62 targets) for 425 yards and two touchdowns.

Editor's Note - This projection was done before the organization signed Thaddeus Moss as an undrafted free agent from LSU.

For more Washington NFL "Summer Spotlight" features - click on the players below.

Dwayne Haskins - Quarterback

Montez Sweat - Defensive End/Edge

Ryan Kerrigan - Defensive End/Edge

J.D. McKissic - Running Back

Jon Bostic - Linebacker

Dustin Hopkins - Place Kicker

Ronald Darby - Cornerback

Tress Way - Punter

Terry McLaurin - Wide Receiver

Jonathan Allen - Defensive Lineman

Landon Collins - Safety

Caleb Brantley - Defensive Lineman

Cole Holcomb - Linebacker

Steven Sims Jr. - Wide Receiver

Nick Sundberg - Long Snapper

Kendall Fuller - Cornerback

Ryan Anderson - Linebacker/DE

Fabian Moreau - Cornerback

Jimmy Moreland - Cornerback

Adrian Peterson - Running Back

Geron Christian - Offensive Tackle

Troy Apke - Free Safety

Jamual Forrest has been a freelance sports journalist for four years, covering the Washington NFL team and can be heard as a co-host on The Hog Sty Network's "The Hog Sty" podcast. Additionally, Jamual contributes to The Hog Sty Network and SB Nation's Hogs Haven. You can follow Jamual on Twitter at @LetMualTellit and see his Redskins film breakdowns here.