Summer Spotlight - Logan Thomas

Former Virginia Tech Hokie quarterback Logan Thomas, who has now converted to a tight end, has become an interesting player in the eyes of fans.

Nobody can replace former stud Jordan Reed and Thomas is not even close to his equal but coming around on Thomas and his specified role for Washington, was not as difficult for others.

Thomas is entering his first year in Washington with only 35 receptions in his three years as a professional tight end with something to prove. Take a look at Thomas as he enters the "Summer Spotlight."

Inside the Numbers:

Logan Thomas, who was with the Detroit Lions, finished his 2019 campaign with 16 games played (three starts), 16 catches (28 targets), one touchdown (against Washington), and a 57.1 catch rate.

Video Highlights/Analysis:

What They're Saying:

Five things to know about Logan Thomas.

Why the addition of Logan Thomas goes beyond a production standpoint.

What to expect from Logan Thomas's 2020 campaign.

Mike Clay Projection for 2020:

Mike Clay - ESPN Twitter

Thomas finishes the season with a projection of 11 receptions (17 targets) for 126 yards and a touchdown.

Editor's Note - This projection was done before the organization signed Thaddeus Moss as an undrafted free agent from LSU.

