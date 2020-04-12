Terrell Lewis - EDGE - Alabama - SI Big Board No. 41

The question ultimately remains. Do the Redskins need an edge rusher presence if they decide to trade down?

The feeling is yes. It goes without saying if they bypass Chase Young that they still need help at this position.

Could Terrell Lewis from Alabama be that man?

Facts and Stats:

1. At 258 pounds and 6'5 - he can play the 4-3 end position for me any day. He's obviously long, twitchy and explosive.

2. He's only played in 26 games because of a torn ACL and a torn elbow ligament, which scares the hell out of everyone but he played in 11 games last year.

3. Lewis had 11 TFL's and 6.0 sacks last year.

4. Per The SIS Football Rookie Handbook , he rushed the quarterback 84% of the time last season and generated pressure 20% of the time.

How does he fit the Redskins? (Scheme, Position need) :

Ideally, Lewis fits better in a 3-4 edge outside backer position but I think he would be just fine here. If he's still there at No. 66 or if the Redskins get a second round pick via a trade down, this might be the type of high upside athlete that the new brass is looking for.

Lewis would presumably only be on the table if the Redskins pass on Young.

Video Analysis:

Watching this package, you see a really good spin move a couple of times and some raw hand power to shove back at 320 + pound guard.

SI.com/EDS Football's Kevin Hanson's spin:

"Missing virtually all of 2017 (elbow) and 2018 (ACL), Lewis recorded 11.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and had a team-high 16 QB hurries in 2019. Even though he's a little raw in his development given the amount of time he has missed, Lewis has explosive burst off the edge, tremendous length and plenty of upside as he continues to develop."

