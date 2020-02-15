RedskinsReport
The Latest Hot Rumor? Mack to Skins for No. 2

Chris Russell

We continue to let you decide on what you believe and what you think is real or smoke. 

Here we are again with another hot rumor. 

The same guy that reported last week that the Dolphins and Redskins were engaged in discussions for the No. 2 overall pick and also reported that the Bengals are trying to dump out of No. 1, is taking another swing for the fences.

A couple of things here: 

I hear things all the time. It doesn't mean they will happen. Sileo hears an awful lot of rumors and stuff to be going  as hard as he does, but hey...maybe he knows more than me? And everyone else?

Jack Del Rio didn't draft Mack but he coached him for his three years with the Raiders. 

The problem with entertaining a trade like this: The Redskins would have to not only give up a very cost friendly pick at No. 2 for at least three years but they would also have to inherit a player in Mack with a $26.6 million cap value for this year and the same for 2021, but with a non guaranteed structure for about $17 million of it. 

I don't see this happening realistically in any way, but as with everything that makes some level of sense (Philip Rivers?), I can't completely 100% dismiss it. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

