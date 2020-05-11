The Moment Keith Ismael was Drafted by Redskins

The Redskins selected Keith Ismael out of San Diego State in the fifth-round of the 2020 NFL Draft, with the pick they received from the San Francisco 49ers in the trade for Trent Williams.

He'll always be linked in franchise history.

He apparently likes to cook and what offensive lineman doesn't like to eat?

We also found out he's an emotional dude. Watch this:

Ismael figures to be the backup center this year for the Redskins. Many fans pointed out Ross Pierschbacher and maybe that will happen and Ismael will wind up on the practice squad or another team.

I doubt it. I think he's being groomed to be the starting center if/when Chase Roullier leaves and remember about Pierschbacher - this coaching staff (the one that makes decisions) drafted Ismael. They didn't selected Pierschbacher.

Just something to keep in mind for this year and next.

