RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

The Moment Keith Ismael was Drafted by Redskins

Chris Russell

The Redskins selected Keith Ismael out of San Diego State in the fifth-round of the 2020 NFL Draft, with the pick they received from the San Francisco 49ers in the trade for Trent Williams. 

He'll always be linked in franchise history. 

He apparently likes to cook and what offensive lineman doesn't like to eat? 

We also found out he's an emotional dude. Watch this:

Ismael figures to be the backup center this year for the Redskins. Many fans pointed out Ross Pierschbacher and maybe that will happen and Ismael will wind up on the practice squad or another team. 

I doubt it. I think he's being groomed to be the starting center if/when Chase Roullier leaves and remember about Pierschbacher - this coaching staff (the one that makes decisions) drafted Ismael. They didn't selected Pierschbacher. 

Just something to keep in mind for this year and next. 

What do you think about the Redskins drafting the potential successor to Chase Roullier this year?  Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Punishing Redskins with 2020 Schedule?

The Washington Redskins have been difficult to watch over the years. They also seem to never catch a break from the NFL.

Chris Russell

by

ConnerVT

On Cam's 31st - Should he join Rivera & Redskins?

Happy birthday Cam Newton! It's been a rough two years of injuries for you much like it's been for the Washington Redskins but perhaps you can help each other out?

Chris Russell

by

ChrisRussell

Ol' Ricky's Redskins Tales - Terry Allen

We begin a new series here at RedskinsReport.com over this unprecedented time. Ol' Ricky (Rick Snider) dives into his storybook on the Washington Redskins & Terry Allen.

RickSnider

by

noonefromtampa

Mother's Day with the Redskins

Happy Mother's Day from the Washington Redskins and from RedskinsReport.com!

Chris Russell

NFC East and NFL Schedule Highlights with a Redskins Twist

The Washington Redskins aren't the only NFL team with a tough journey and some scheduling quirks on the 2020 NFL schedule.

Alan Lepore

Way Too Early Redskins Record Prediction

In what is a rebuild year for the Washington Redskins, there is plenty of opportunity to make waves in 2020. Will they?

Alan Lepore

by

ChrisRussell

Thanksgiving & the Redskins? No Thanks

Since Ron Rivera has been hired - the term "Happy Thanksgiving" has been an inside bit. When the Redskins play on Thanksgiving, it's far from a happy day for everyone.

Chris Russell

Redskins Schedule-a-palooza & over/unders

The Washington Redskins are being slapped in the face in a few ways by the NFL and the oddsmakers in Vegas.

Chris Russell

Kirk to Dak: Franchise Tag is your friend!

Chris Russell

Skins Spotlight: Dustin Hopkins

We're putting the entire Washington Redskins roster under the "Skins Spotlight" this summer. Placekicker Dustin Hopkins (Florida State) is up next.

IvanLambert