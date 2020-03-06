The Redskins have Questions at RB.

The Redskins have more question marks at the running back than most fans and pundits realize.

Adrian Peterson is 35 and returns for a third season. He hasn't broken down in a while. As dedicated to his craft as he is - father time is almost inevitable.

Derrius Guice seems like a good dude but honestly needs to do less squawking and more playing.

Chris Thompson is the nicest guy in the world, but is a free agent and is oft-injured. I'm not sure he's back and even if he is, it couldn't possibly be on a deal of any kind of significance.

Bryce Love was drafted in the fourth round last year and still hasn't played while recovering from a major knee injury in December of 2018.

I don't know how the Redskins go very far in either free agency or the draft without trying to find someone who can be their version of Christian McCaffrey.

They won't find him, but someone that has similar traits? Maybe.

Kenyan Drake's name has been floated but I'm not sure if the Redskins would go there. He finished up strong in Arizona after starting in Miami, playing six games there, and is 26.

Jordan Howard is 25 plus and is coming off a disappointing season in Philadelphia after a few good years in Chicago.

Drake had 171 rushing attempts for 826 yards, a 4.8 average and eight rushing touchdowns last year in Arizona.

Per ProFootballFocus.com (PFF), Drake forced 29 missed tackles and averaged 2.69 yards after contact per attempt.

He had 22 explosive runs, defined as (10+ yards).

As a receiver, he was targeted 64 times and came away with 49 receptions, 336 yards, no scores and four drops.

Certainly a productive year for Drake. Oh and he played at Alabama, which automatically qualifies you for a Redskins discount on hotels and car insurance.

Howard is more complicated to figure out.

With Philadelphia, he ran for only 119 attempts with 525 yards, a 4.4 average and six rushing touchdowns.

He forced 20 missed tackles, had no fumbles and averaged 2.93 yards after contact with 17 explosive runs.

His career as a runner has fallen off since a 1,300 + rookie rushing yard year.

He offers some ability as a receiver but again his best year was as a rookie, when he had 29 catches for 298 yard, an 10.3 average.

He's also had a case of the drops. PFF has charged him with 16 drops on 116 career targets.

Two potential additions that the Redskins could look at and strongly consider with Drake being a clear-cut preference over Howard.

I don't see any need to go down the Derrick Henry and/or Melvin Gordon road. Do you?

