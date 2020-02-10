The Redskins Need AP

He's 35 years old and bound to break down at some point.

He's also a hall-of-famer to be and has continued to look sharp for the better part of two years with the Washington Redskins.

Now - they have an option as John Keim of ESPN first wrote about this week.

As Keim notes: “The Redskins have until 22 days before the start of the new league year (March 18) to decide if they want to pick up the second year of Peterson’s contract."

This shouldn't be a hard decision. Honestly. I'm surprised this is even a debate.

With Derrius Guice oft-injured in his first two years, Chris Thompson's future with the Redskins is very much in doubt because he's a free agent and the inability to know exactly what you have in Bryce Love - the Redskins very much need an insurance policy.

Per Keim: "One source said it was likely the Redskins would do so, but nothing is guaranteed.”

The Redskins could obviously draft someone new or sign a veteran back to compliment the backfield and do it at a slightly cheaper price but what if Guice goes down early and Love is not as good as they think he is or gets hurt again?

Then what?

If they went the veteran free agent back route - they could go with Lamar Miller, Jordan Howard or Kenyan Drake just as an initial option.

The draft could bring Cam Akers from Florida State or a more appealing option of J.K. Dobbins from Ohio State.

At that point - you're working essentially two rookies and a player who has played in four games into the fold. You're young and fresh but are they any good and can they be considered reliable?

The answer so far, for the most part, is no.

Peterson's 2020 cap number is not prohibitive in any way for a team with space and virtually no dead money already built.

Keep him. Things will not be good if you gamble. Jay Gruden found that out the wrong way in week one and karma is a B & %$#!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.