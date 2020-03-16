The Redskins Should 'Hope' for Hooper

The Redskins have one primary goal in free agency – sign Atlanta tight end Austin Hooper. The rest is background noise.

Spend whatever it takes. Overspend whatever it takes, but get that playmaking tight end in a burgundy-and-gold uniform on Wednesday when NFL free agency begins. Otherwise, this offense will falter again and quarterback Dwayne Haskins branded a failure.

Oh, it would be nice to sign Dallas receiver Amari Cooper. Washington has the money to make two big moves. And, picking up a veteran quarterback who’s more than someone else’s castoff, inside linebacker, safety and cornerback would be nice.

But Hooper is the key free agent even if costing $10 million annually to sign him over Chicago and Green Bay. Given the Redskins currently don’t have a second-round pick, they need to find a tight end in free agency and after Hooper the list drops to just average Joes. So, take a stand and get someone who moves the chains like predecessor Jordan Reed before injury riddled.

Washington needs a safety net for Haskins, who will be judged harshly in his second season. Either Haskins proves he can be a long-term starter despite only eight games last year as a rookie or Washington will likely move on from him in 2021. It’s not fair, but it’s how the NFL plays. So, give Haskins someone in the middle who turns five-yard gains into 10 and knows where the end zone is.

Hooper can make Haskins look much better than he may be much like Reed did for quarterback Kirk Cousins. Tight ends are the lynchpin of offenses nowadays. The Redskins running game is still unsettled with Adrian Peterson once again defying age at 35-years old and Derrius Guice unable to stay healthy over his first two seasons. Throw in an unsettled offensive line and opponents committed to shutting down receiver Terry McLaurin and Washington needs a man in the middle.

Hooper is entering the prime of his career at age 25 after three solid seasons. He caught 75 passes for 787 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games last year after 71 catches for 660 yards and four touchdowns in 2018.

That’s the type of production Washington needs after last year’s leading receiver was McLaurin with 58 receptions. Redskins tight ends caught 44 passes, but it was largely a mess after losing Reed in the preseason and Vernon Davis after four games.

The Redskins have a big war chest and new front office after years of incompetence by former president Bruce Allen. The new crew needs to show they can sign a prominent player to convince fans to return to FedEx Field. There will be other big names, like maybe rookie Chase Young, but few can have the impact Hooper would.

Whether Redskins One is in the air or however free agency is working in this shutdown age, the Redskins need to be first in line to keep Hooper from daydreaming of catching balls from Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Tell Hooper he’s the new centerpiece of the team’s rebuilding and then show him the suitcases of money. It’s time to get the right pieces to revive a franchise that went well beyond rock bottom last year.

Rick Snider is an award-winning sports writer who has covered Washington sports since 1978. He first wrote about the Redskins in 1983 before becoming a beat writer in 1993. Snider currently writes for several national and international publications and is a Washington tour guide. Follow Rick on Twitter at @Snide_Remarks.