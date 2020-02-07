RedskinsReport
The Redskins Top Need?

Chris Russell

Make no mistake. The Redskins need more than just one thing. I think that's an obvious point. 

What is not obvious is what is their top need?

Left Tackle? Guard? No. 2 Receiver? Cornerback? Mike Linebacker? Free Safety? Edge Rusher? Quarterback?

You get the point. The Redskins have a lot of areas to attack. In both free agency and the draft. 

I was asked on 106.7 The Fan Friday afternoon by my pals Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier what I thought the top need was. 

Here's what I answered: Right about the 4:30 mark. 

If you're lazy - I said cornerback. 

One option in free agency is a guy who Ron Rivera is familiar with:

Bradberry essentially replaced Josh Norman. I wonder who got the better of that deal?

The argument I made further is this: I am not sold in any way that Fabian Moreau is anything more than a decent to fairly good outside corner. I know he cannot play slot. 

I'm not convinced in any way that Jimmy Moreland is anything more than a fringe piece who can play inside and out, but is he a starter?

Simeon Thomas might be a developmental thing after he returns from his four-game PED suspension. 

Josh Norman obviously has a connection to Ron Rivera but I just can't see in anyway how he's back unless he wants to take an enormous pay cut. 

Veterans Aaron Colvin, Dominique Rodgers- Cromartie, Kayvon Webster and Coty Sensabaugh are free agents. 

