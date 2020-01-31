Theismann: "Don't even consider a thought, a phone call!"

Who doesn't love Joe Theismann?

He's certainly interesting and strongly opinionated. Some think he's a homer. I do not.

Most of the time I agree with him. This time I do not.

"What high demand?" Theismann asked before shredding the quarterback class. "Where is this giant group of quarterbacks to select from?"



Theismann, maybe for effect, said he would just hang up.

Safe to say - many will agree with Theismann and many will not.

Nobody is saying that they should absolutely trade down but there are many options.

Even if you are absolutely convinced that the one guy (Chase Young?) is a future hall-of-famer.

You don't know anything for sure. Even if you think you do. Simply - you can't predict injury and how that will affect performance.

I just never buy into this "if you are convinced that you're right" you do whatever it takes methodology. Yes you have to have some conviction, but you should cover all your bases. You should give yourself or your organization the most chances to succeed.

That's why you owe it to yourself to entertain every possibility until the very last second. A team might get desperate and give you a trade offer you can't refuse.

You know, like when Minnesota gave Jimmy Johnson and the Cowboys a Texas sized ranch for Herschel Walker in 1989?

Or when Mike Ditka and the Saints gave the Redskins their entire draft for Ricky Williams?

Play it like a fiddle, man. Then you can make some sweet music.

