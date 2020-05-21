“There are pieces to work with. Fuller is a really nice player.”

The Washington Redskins have had a major overhaul at cornerback this offseason.

Out with the old: Josh Norman (thankfully) and Quinton Dunbar (whew!).

In with the new: Ronald Darby.

In with the old but still young?: Kendall Fuller.

Bring back some veteran flavor: Aaron Colvin.

Throw in a splash of Jimmy Moreland and Fabian Moreau and what does that get you?

Not bad, right?

I was expecting the bottom of the barrel but per John McMullen and Ed Kracz ranking on "EagleMaven," the Redskins once again avoid the cellar.

So far, the Redskins have ranked first on the defensive line and third in each of two categories, linebacker and cornerback.

The first order of improvement for the Redskins at cornerback (and in the secondary) under Jack Del Rio will simply be communication. It's been awful and a major issue that the Redskins new defensive coordinator confirmed was sticking out like a sore thumb, after just a couple of weeks on the job.

“That’ll be one of the big challenges and areas that has to improve. All you have to do is watch the tape," Del Rio said back in mid-January. "When you’re watching the tape, there are countless examples of right before the snap, where players are not in a good position – knees bent, focus on the offense. They’re kind of turned to each other, looking around like what are we doing or questioning. You can see them asking each other what’s going on. The communication, the urgency in getting to the line, the urgency in getting the calls and communicating to each other. There was an issue there."

How to fix it, especially in a virtual offseason with no grass time is the problem.

"I’m excited about the opportunity to teach and develop these guys. I think there’s some proud people in this building that want to get this thing going the right way, but we’ve got a lot of work to do. We’ve got to roll up our sleeves and get to work," Del Rio also mentioned.

The problem has not always been the deep passing attack as it was in last year's season opener in Philly when DeSean Jackson burned them twice.

It's been the short passing attack, especially in the red zone that has been a major weakness.

For instance, the Redskins yielded an average gain of 7.43 yards on short passes to the right side. That spot was mostly manned by Josh Norman until he was benched and then by a host of others.

That 7.43 average gain was highest in the NFL per NFL GSIS, the league's official statistical service.

It was on 161 attempts and the 80.12% completion rate was the worst in the league as well.

It's not like they were good elsewhere, but they were less horrible?

This is going to be a major area of emphasis if the Redskins are to turn it around.

Communication and good corner play in short area space.

