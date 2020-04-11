Trent and Redskins Still Unhappily Married

It's a bad situation. It's not getting any better with each side waiting for each other to flinch and give in.

The Redskins new management team owe nothing to Trent Williams theoretically. Would it be nice if they just let him go? Sure.

Would it be nice if Williams truly wanted to leave if he lowered his demands? Of course.

This is what happens in a bitter divorce. Both sides dig in and neither is willing to compromise.

Here's why it's really incumbent upon Trent to give in more than the Redskins.

1. Washington is not preparing to have Williams so they can operate with leverage while looking to secure their short or long-term future in the draft first and then a second wave of free agency.

Unlike last year when they were expecting Williams to be their left tackle.

2. The Redskins - while holding a diminishing asset know that Williams wants to play because he has to. The new CBA rules help that position plus the approximately $14 million (possibly more) that Williams surrendered last year

3. If Williams were to sit out this year, it's $12.5 million in salary plus daily fines and who knows what else?

4. Williams could have no other choice to return to the Redskins and be miserable but play until he gets 'hurt' or a divorce of some sort gets consummated.

5. Perhaps the No. 1 reason that Trent should give in is what we pointed out in the video above and right here. The offensive tackle market in the draft is flooded.

Could next year be even more loaded than this year?

Why would any team that's using their brain not want 80-90% of whatever Williams is now (if he can even wear a helmet) for 10-20% of the cost, meaning taking a rookie left tackle as opposed to everything that comes with Williams?

It's even deep in the second and third round areas.

More than a contract that Williams wants or the compensation that the Redskins feel they deserve, the offensive tackle jackpot that is awaiting teams this year and apparently next is the No. 1 problem in my eyes.

