Trent Back Because of Rivera?

Chris Russell

Tony Pauline, a long time NFL Draft analyst, is reporting that Trent Williams is about to come back to the Washington Redskins because he loves Ron Rivera.

Here's what Pauline wrote in his mailbag on ProFootballNetwork.com about Williams:

"I made mention during The Draft Insiders podcast the belief is Trent Williams is likely to return to the Redskins since they’ve cleaned house. A source told me outright Williams will return to Washington because of Ron Rivera."

Done deal, man! That's how Redskins fans are operating based on this paragraph. 

Some of you got really mad at me a few weeks ago on twitter (a cesspool) when I had the audacity to point out that the Williams - Rivera marriage was still complicated.

It remains a dicey situation as far as I know and while I have repeatedly said that the chances of a Williams return has gone up significantly since December 30th, by no means is it guaranteed. 

Why? Because of the lack of guarantees. In Williams' contract, as of right now. 

Here's the deal: If Rivera gets Williams to come back with no extra guarantees, that's a hell of a recruiting job. Rivera has a chance because he's "Riverboat Ron" and because Williams lost at least $14 million last year and probably more. 

There's a couple of other issues at work here:

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel.

