Trent Out, Peters In?

Chris Russell

The Redskins have a major problem at left tackle. The one they they have under contract wants a boatload of cash and almost nobody thinks the Redskins are going to be willing to pay it. 

Despite all of the faux positive reports that Ron Rivera was truly a miracle worker and that Trent Williams was simply going to ignore the  very costly stand he made last year that cost him $15 million plus, the Redskins still have no answer or solution. 

In the absence of one - here would be my potential solution: 

Trade Trent Williams (as they should/could have last year) and sign Jason Peters to a short-term deal. 

Much easier said than done but - at some point, the Redskins have to abandon hope that Williams is just going to come back on his own without a massive re-investment. 

If the Redskins can get a second-round pick in this 2020 draft, especially if it is of the top-half of the round variety, do it! Run! Right now!

That would allow you to sign a free agent veteran short-term fix.

 Ideally, I would never want to sign someone who is 38 years old (Peters) but when there is a clear shortage of available good talent on the free agent market, beyond Anthony Castonzo, and when you have the No. 2 overall pick and are staring at Chase Young at the end of the gun barrel, I think it makes some sense. 

Why?

Peters is projected to sign just a one-year deal, nine million dollar deal via overthecap.com (OTC) and through ProFootballFocus.com (PFF).

OTC had a 2019 OTC  valuation on Peters of $11.723 million. His cap number for his final year with the Eagles was just $8.66 million.

Further, per PFF, Peters graded out an 82.4/100.0 overall, sixth among tackles and played 936 snaps. He played 970 the year before. 

For a guy that is his age and with his injury history in years past, that's pretty darn impressive in my eyes. 

A final interesting nugget that might mean something or could mean nothing: Peters is represented by Vince Taylor, who also represents Trent Williams. 

Could Taylor wield some magic and land Peters in Washington and Williams in a better spot for his current Redskins left tackle client?

Something to think about. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

GM Report

