Trent Talks Heating Up!

Trent Williams could be in his final days with the Washington Redskins.

The NFL Draft begins Thursday but the Bengals or any other team do not have to be on the clock to consummate a trade.

It's more likely to happen when a team does not get their left tackle of choice (in a tackle heavy draft) but an organization with multiple second-round picks or several top-100 picks might be willing to take a gamble.

The Miami Dolphins? Jacksonville Jaguars? Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Minnesota Vikings?

League sources indicated to RedskinsReport.com on Monday morning that something is brewing and drawing close.

As I'm writing this up, Peter King told J.P. Finlay of NBC Sports Washington that "I'd really watch the Jets" and also pointed out that the Seattle Seahawks could also be in the mix.

Seattle makes sense from a championship contender and "going for it" type team with additions of Greg Olsen and former Redskins CB Quinton Dunbar, but they have Duane Brown at left tackle.

Could they flip him or I guess Williams?

Jacksonville doesn't make much sense with their rebuilding plan in place but they have a ton of extra draft picks and Jay Gruden is their offensive coordinator and possible head coach in waiting.

Miami has young Julien Davenport on the left side and are closer to competing than many thought.

Tampa has Tom Brady and no great option at right tackle. They could flip Donovan Smith and make room for Williams although their cap situation makes it dicey. The Bucs only have about 13 million in cap space per OvertheCap.com

The Jets have been rumored all along for Williams and would make the most sense based on what they have or don't have. They have a reported $18 million in cap space.

Minnesota has Riley Reiff at left tackle but could flip him back to the right side and install Williams at left in front of his former quarterback, Kirk Cousins. The Vikings have a reported $12+ million in cap space.

We can't rule out Bill Callahan and Cleveland either.

The Redskins need a minimum of a third-round pick out of this.

Could they get a second? Maybe? Miami has a few. The Seahawks have two late second-round picks at 59 & 64 which should be right in that sweet spot if a team decided to spend that high.

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.