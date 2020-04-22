Trent Traded this Weekend or Else?

If Trent Williams isn't traded this weekend for something of decent value, the Redskins and Williams are both going to face an enormous bind.

Washington could be stuck with a diminishing asset and teams having loaded up on offensive tackles.

Williams would be stuck without a "get out of jail free" card and wondering if another $14 million dollars or so is going to flushed down the drain.

Also, he might be forced to make another decision. To switch agents or add someone with more experience back to the mix like he originally had it.

Williams' current agent, Vince Taylor, is the target of criticism from some (many?) in the NFL community.

These sources feel that Taylor has over-played his card, not realized the market issues and not been able to counter all of the walls that he's run into.

I believe they are much more right than wrong, but I can't honestly say that Taylor and Williams have not figured this out as well and maybe were just hoping to stay the course.

When Williams first entered the NFL, the No. 4 overall pick of Mike Shanahan and Bruce Allen, he had Taylor as essentially a co-agent/assistant and the big powerful representation of Ben Dogra, now listed as R.K. Dogra by the NFLPA.

Could Williams try to figure out a new path to a different home this way? By hiring Dogra or another experienced super agent back?

Possibly.

I've heard that because of the debacle that has played out, Williams' side has lowered their financial demands and it is possible that a new contract might not be a prerequisite to a trade as was originally thought.

Maybe it is, maybe it's a wait-and-see approach for the new team and for the player to be completely honest?

Perhaps after being left with a sour taste, Williams might want to see how he fits with a different regime before committing to them when he knows free agency is a year away.

Multiple sources have indicated that business has picked up somewhat significantly on trade chatter and calls for Williams. We wrote about that here.

You have about 7-8 teams that could legitimately be interested and now that the price tag has been lowered (as the indication to me was), perhaps teams that are closer to winning jump and throw their chips in on a veteran like Williams?

There's still work to be done but there's too many teams that could use a veteran left tackle if they bypass one this weekend or just don't feel great about they have.

