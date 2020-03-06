RedskinsReport
Updating Trent Trade Talks

Chris Russell

What's the market for Trent Williams? It seems there's plenty of interest but as I sometimes say interest is one thing, action is another. 

According to multiple reports, the Browns, Cardinals, Texans and Chargers were among the first group of teams with the Jets now joining the fray. 

I don't get two of those teams on the preliminary list (Arizona, Houston) in any way but what the hell do I know?

I probably did a bad job here not putting the Jets on this list, so that helps the Redskins and my colleague Phillip B. Wilson, who covers the Indianapolis Colts for "All Colts" (Part of the SI.com NFL Channel Network), pointed out that the Colts are expecting Anthony Castonzo to return. 

Back to the Jets interest, they have No. 11 (1st), No. 48 (2nd) and two third-rounders (No. 68, No. 79) and they have eight picks overall. 

A couple of other teams that could be on the list are the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins.

As for the Redskins part in this - Ian Rapoport essentially admits what I've been preaching about Williams lack of trade value until just now. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

