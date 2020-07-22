Reuben Foster was a future, wealthy NFL star; now his future is uncertain.

Following a big senior season for Alabama, he was named the Butkus Award winner as the Nation’s top college linebacker.

He was projected as a top-ten overall draft selection for the 2017 NFL Draft and at the NFL Scouting Combine, Foster’s urine sample test was diluted.

In addition, there was a confrontation with a hospital worker resulting in NFL officials dismissing Foster from the Scouting Combine.

There is also his relationship with his former girlfriend Elissa Ennis.

Ennis claimed on ABC’s GMA that Foster assaulted her “like three times” previously.

The final time was Nov. 2018 in a Tampa hotel where police photos showed Ennis with bruises on her neck and face.

She claimed Foster invited her to Tampa, and when she threatened to tell his then current girlfriend, Foster took her phone, slapped her and pushed her.

She also declared the 49ers had come trying to convince police she was the same ex-girlfriend who had previously lied about Foster.

Indeed, Ennis had testified previously of an occasion where Foster allegedly had thrown her clothes off a balcony, dragged her down stairs, kicked her, spat on her and punched her in the face.

However, she would later recant her story.

This time Foster was arrested by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on Suspicion of Domestic Battery.

The 49ers released Foster the next day, and Washington two days later acquired Foster off of waivers.

Former Washington president Bruce Allen defended the quickness of the transaction, stating the team did its own investigation and did not expect the NFL would suspend Foster once hearing both sides of the story.

On May 20th of last year, the very first day of Washington OTA’s and on only third play of the practice, Foster went down, his left knee collapsing.

Quickly the medical staff knew it was serious, placing Foster’s left knee in an air cast, and the sobbing Foster was carted off the field with what was a torn ACL, LCL and MCL and potential artery damage as well.

Two days later, Washington officially placed Foster on season-ending Injured Reserve and as a result quickly signed free agent LB Jon Bostic.

There would be a surgery by Dr. James Andrews and reports that for several months Foster could not dorsiflex -- which meant he could not lift his foot.

In January, Foster finally again received feeling in his toes.

Inside the Numbers:

Reuben Foster (age 26) was born April 4, 1994 in Auburn, AL.

Playing his high school football at Troup County High in LaGrange, GA, Foster became the second alumnus to play in the NFL (Quan Bray WR Indianapolis Colts 2015-17).

Foster had a huge final season at Alabama, in 15 games Foster tallied 115 tackles (60 solo, 55 assisted, 13 for a loss and 5 QB sacks).

A sure top 10 pick in the draft, his own behavioral issues decreased his draft status and value to NFL clubs.

In the 2017 NFL Draft, Seattle owning the 31st overall choice in round one, traded the selection to San Francisco, receiving the 34th (Cam Robinson) and 111th (Tedric Thompson) selections.

The 49ers moving back up into the first round drafted Foster (6-foot-1, 228 pounds) at 31st overall.

Starting ten games his rookie season (2017), Foster was in on 72 tackles (59 solo 13 assists) including seven tackles for a loss and five QB hits.

Foster was fined and suspended without pay for the first two games of the 2018 regular season for violating the NFL’s Conduct and Substances of Abuse policies.

He appeared in only 6 games, before being arrested in Tampa the night before the 49ers were to play the Buccaneers.

Approaching the launching of the 2020 Training Camp, Foster is one nine, (yes, 9) former Alabama Crimson Tide currently on the Washington roster:

Jonathan Allen, Ryan Anderson, Landon Collins, Foster, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Hale Hentges, Daron Payne, Ross Pierschbacher, Cam Sims).

Foster’s four-year deal with San Francisco totaling $9,035,568, he earned $1,286,416 in 2019 while on IR.

His salary escalates in 2020 to a cap number total for $1,697,124.

Washington understandably elected to not pick up Foster’s fifth-year option.

Foster wearing a Washington jersey number 56 will bring back linebacker memories of LaVar Arrington (2000-05).

His extensive injury forcing Foster to miss all of 2019 combined with the promising inside linebacker play last season from Jon Bostic and Shaun Dion Hamilton along with newly acquired veteran linebacker Thomas Davis, means Foster will need a good training camp (assuming he's medically cleared) to make the Washington regular season roster.

Video Analysis / Highlights:

College/Alabama:

NFL/San Francisco:

Foster’s Stem Cell Nerve Recovery Testimonial:

What They’re Saying:

“If you’re looking for a good teammate to be on your team, Reuben is going to be very, very good.

If you’re looking for somebody to be a candy striper and to be nice to everybody at the hospital, maybe not.” - Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban following Foster being dismissed from the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine

“The Red_ _ _ _ _ pouncing on Foster indicates that those responsible for this decision don’t care about the well-being of women. Taking a stand didn’t matter, because there are quarterbacks to sack and games to win.” - USA Today NFL Writer Mike Jones - Nov 28, 2018



"I am grateful to the Washington Redskins and the NFL for giving me this second chance… I accept the NFL's decision and want to say that I am truly sorry for my past actions and the people who may have been hurt by them. Going forward, I will follow the plan outlined for me and work hard to earn back the trust of my teammates, the NFL, NFL fans, and the community...” - Reuben Foster April 12, 2019

Mike Clay's 2020 Pre Draft Projections:

Mike Clay - ESPN Twitter

Foster was/is projected to have a huge role based on Clay's projection model. 824 snaps, 101 tackles, 1.8 sacks and 0.6 interceptions.

Ivan Lambert is a lifelong die-hard Washington NFL fan, raised in Berryville, Virginia. He is married and the father of two fine young men. He is currently a sports correspondent for The Ledger in Lakeland, Florida and can be found on Twitter @IvanLambert18