Washington Reportedly Hires Eric Stokes to head Pro Department

Chris Russell

The mass exodus from Carolina to Washington continues. 

Ron Rivera has hired another body and scout from Charlotte to join him with his new franchise and this new addition is much needed. 

Over the weekend, Rivera fired Alex Santos, who used to run the pro-scouting department under Bruce Allen. Washington also let go of Richard Mann II, who was second in command under Santos. 

Monday, we found out that three-time Super Bowl champion and former Washington tight end/Panthers pro scout, Donnie Warren was returning home. 

An unofficial count conducted via Redskins.com lists at least 18 former Carolina Panthers employees that have been added to the coaching staff and front office since Rivera has been hired. 

Stokes has experience with Seattle, Miami and Tampa in addition to his time with the Panthers. He played his college ball at Nebraska. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine.

The Problem with Washington Choosing Warriors as Its New Name

Washington is expected to announce its new team name within the next 48 hours, with Warriors reportedly one of the leading candidates.

Chris Russell

Chiefs Kingdom

Summer Spotlight - Kelvin Harmon Tears ACL

Kelvin Harmon was to be put under the 'Summer Spotlight' today but he's torn his ACL and is likely done for 2020

Jamual Forrest

Kelvin Harmon Recovering from Torn ACL in Hospital Bed

Chris Russell

They Just Can't Win!

Chris Russell

Latest Odds on New Name for Washington

Many possibilities exist for a new name of the Washington NFL franchise. Here's the latest odds and video analysis.

Chris Russell

doug-sila

It's History - The Name & The Memories

The history, the memories and the turmoil. All a part of glorious but controversial past that was partially buried in Washington on Monday

IvanLambert

Jordan Reed Interest?

Chris Russell

Ol' Ricky's Washington Football Tales - Lombardi Time

Ol' Ricky remembers the great Vince Lombardi's impatience in his Washington Football Tales

RickSnider

Jason Peters back in Philadelphia - Why Not Washington?

Chris Russell

NYDN Cover is Embarrassing for Dan

Chris Russell