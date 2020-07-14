Washington Reportedly Hires Eric Stokes to head Pro Department

The mass exodus from Carolina to Washington continues.

Ron Rivera has hired another body and scout from Charlotte to join him with his new franchise and this new addition is much needed.

Over the weekend, Rivera fired Alex Santos, who used to run the pro-scouting department under Bruce Allen. Washington also let go of Richard Mann II, who was second in command under Santos.

Monday, we found out that three-time Super Bowl champion and former Washington tight end/Panthers pro scout, Donnie Warren was returning home.

An unofficial count conducted via Redskins.com lists at least 18 former Carolina Panthers employees that have been added to the coaching staff and front office since Rivera has been hired.

Stokes has experience with Seattle, Miami and Tampa in addition to his time with the Panthers. He played his college ball at Nebraska.

