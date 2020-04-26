Welcome to Washington, Kamren Curl

Kamren Curl played both cornerback and safety at Arkansas and was selected in the seventh round of the NFL Draft.

Redskins Head Coach Ron Rivera described Curl as " a safety that started at corner so he’s got cover skills, so he may be able to come down into the slot and cover receivers. That’s something that we have to find out."

For a seventh round pick, much like a priority free agent, you're trying to find two skills that you like.

Clearly - versatility is one.

"I feel like I’m one of the versatile safeties that can play corner, so I came here and started as a freshman in the SEC at corner," Curl told reporters via teleconference. "I feel like I am versatile, I can play both.”

That's good because the Redskins ideally need him to help at corner. They didn't draft a pure corner in a loaded draft class.

Hard to fathom, right?

The Redskins have Landon Collins, Troy Apke, Deshazor Everett and the newly signed Sean Davis already in the fold, so it's far from guarantee that Curl makes the team but as a seventh-rounder, he's likely to be easier to hide and get on the practice squad.

Then again, Jimmy Moreland made the roster last year as a seventh-round pick thanks to a huge camp and preseason.

Curl was asked about a highlight moment during a tough year (again) for the Razorbacks in the SEC and of all games, he picked the blowout loss to national champion LSU.

“I had a pretty good pass breakup. I had a forced fumble in that game and a fumble recovery. I feel like I held my own against the number one team, the national champions, so I feel like I’m very proud of that game.”

That works. Now all he has to do is make plays against the best of the very best and avoid any drama off the field.

“That (incident) was just a little misunderstanding. They asked for a picture," Curl explained. I just wanted to take a picture with them, but it doesn’t have nothing to do with the on the field stuff.”

The Redskins have had a little something for Arkansas players over the years drafting current tight end Jeremy Sprinkle and former defensive players Martrell Spaight and Tevin Mitchel along with place kicker Zach Hocker all since 2014.

Curl is the seventh player drafted by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) out of the University of Arkansas.

