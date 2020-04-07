What Ron Said - What I Heard

In today's day and age of zoom conference calls and tele-conferences in exchange for actual human contact, messages and meaning can get lost easily.

The good thing for Redskins fans is that it doesn't seem like Ron Rivera is much different in person than via technology. He's refreshing and as candid as a head coach is ever going to be.

So here's some of what he said Tuesday via a Zoom conference call with local reporters:

1. Rivera essentially hammered Quinton Dunbar for handling himself poorly, which is more than fair and accurate to a large degree.

Here's a longer quote on the Dubar situation:

My Spin: I'm not surprised at all that Rivera went after Dunbar a little bit. He could have gone harder. Dunbar had every right to want a raise. I was told that's what he wanted. Rivera essentially said he wanted a new contract.

I don't know who is ultimately right but here's what I know: If Dunbar acted in a mature, respectful manner - he would still be here.

2. On the quarterback situation: Many are jumping to conclusions that Dwayne Haskins is absolutely the No. 1 quarterback.

When? To start training camp? The first preseason game? Week 1 of the NFL season whenever that is?

I think he is on paper going into camp, but that doesn't mean anything. Quite honestly.

Here's the thing. I don't care what happens in late July in Richmond. What happens when the bullets fly for real and this coaching staff has weeks of tape, meetings and some game action is what I care about.

That's how you should be approaching this. Haskins can be the starter in everyone's mind - but that simply does not matter as much as you think.

My Spin: Some Redskins FANS (like the guy below) are being silly geese about this situation already. There's nothing wrong with healthy competition and this decision will be made (it isn't yet) based on the data that they get in these very key areas (stated above).

The final decision is not made. The final decision is not made. The final decision is not made!

Haskins has a lot more to prove than 1.5 good games at the end of a completely lost season. No offense, but you guys are nuts if you think that is all that matters.

The fact that he's a first-round pick entering year two is much more important.

He's more talented than Allen but that doesn't mean he's going to launch off the base and rocket off into the sky.

I am preaching patience on this one.

3. The Redskins did indeed go hard after Amari Cooper. For the first time, we got some legitimate insight on the Austin Hooper pursuit from Rivera.

My Spin: The Redskins are probably lucky that they didn't get either one for the cost but I would have rather had Hooper for $11 million than Cooper for $21-22 million per year.

