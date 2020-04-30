Who is Redskins 5th Round Pick Khaleke Hudson?

Khaleke Hudson is hopefully a diamond in the rough that the Redskins found or perhaps stumbled into. He's also the Redskins second of two picks in the fifth-round.

He's certainly not going to be intimidated by the sparse crowds at FedExField, no matter what the restrictions are, after playing at the "Big House" in Ann Arbor.

His versatile skill set will allow him to play safety, linebacker (probably dime packages to start), punt block/coverage and anything else that Redskins coaches allow him to play.

A pal of mine, "Jon in Fraser, Michigan" as he has been known forever on talk shows heard across America, is the most intense and passionate Michigan fan that I've ever come across. He refers to Hudson as "the strongest pound for pound guy I have ever seen at Michigan."

I'll take his word for it. The guy lives, eats and sleeps Michigan football.

However, why stop there? Earlier this week - Brandon Brown of Wolverine Digest on SI.com gave us a lot of great nuts and bolts on the newest Redskins defender.

Check out Brandon's corresponding piece to this interview and the great work he and the crew do at Wolverine Digest on SI right here.

Redskins.com put this profile together on Hudson as well.

That piece included some high school video footage of Hudson which is a fun watch!

You can also hear from Hudson right here. He joined my pals Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier on 106.7 The FAN Thursday as well.

4.30.20 Hour 4: Khaleke Hudson + Jim Duquette Khaleke Hudson, new Redskins LB, joins Grant and Danny after being drafted by the team (0:05). Around the NFL (8:51). Jim Duquette joins to discuss MLB's plan to re-open (18:47). This day in history (29:26).

If Hudson, who blocked five punts in his career at Michigan, is even somewhat close to the type of player we've seen, Redskins fans are going to love him.

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.