Why should Bruce Allen remain?

Chris Russell

The news that Washington Redskins’ fans have been hoping for came down on Saturday when JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reported that Bruce Allen would be removed as the head of football operations.

#FireBruceAllen worked.

Or did it?

In Finlay’s report, he didn’t say Allen was being fired, only that he would be out of the head of football operations. Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan later reported that owner Daniel Snyder informed others around the NFL of the change and that Allen was already informed of the change. The biggest nugget, though, was Allen was expected to stay around to lead the process for a new stadium.

John Keim of ESPN later reported a source said that Allen told them he would remain as team president and continue to assist Snyder in his pursuit of a new stadium.

This is not good news.

First, there are many ways to look at this situation. No one knows Snyder’s thinking and what his exact plans for Allen are. We do know there is a strong relationship between the two men and much thought went into this decision. Secondly, we don’t know for sure Allen is actually staying. There is time for that to change, too.

One thing is certain, Allen’s continued employment with the Washington Redskins will be a detriment to the organization. If Allen is reassigned and stripped of all football power, he will still be in Snyder’s ear. Snyder may be able to convince an outside GM, say Louis Riddick or Rick Smith, to come here and promise them all the power. However, Allen will still offer his opinions and create dissension.

We’ve heard for weeks how Allen’s presence was keeping good head coaching candidates away from this job. Will him being in a non-football role convince Ron Rivera this is the right job? Rivera should have options, especially if Pat Shurmur is fired in New York. Why would he take the Washington job with Allen still looming in the background?

The mere mention of Snyder keeping Allen in the organization to help with the new stadium is hysterical. The Redskins continue to strike out in their pursuit of a new stadium. Allen has had 10 years to get this thing close, yet the team is further away now than it was five years ago.

That begs the question; what is Allen good at?

The first thing one would point out to is handling the money. The team has been in good salary-cap shape since Allen took over a decade ago. Well, as with anything pertaining to Allen’s tenure, there are asterisks.

Remember the salary-cap penalty in 2012? Or, instead of actually signing players who could help, Allen was reaching for bargains like Kendall Reyes or continually signing washed-up safeties instead of signing someone who could actually play the position well. Make no mistake, Landon Collins was a Dan Snyder special.

The Redskins have Eric Schaffer to handle money and contracts. And Schaffer is actually respected by other teams around the league and, most importantly, player agents.

So, again, why should Bruce Allen remain?

There are no good reasons for Allen to continue to remain employed by the Redskins or anyone else in the NFL. He is a failure. And there is a track record of failure that goes back years.

For the next regime to work, Bruce Allen needs to expunged completely from the organization. 

Bryan Manning has covered the NFL, MLB, NBA, college football and college basketball for almost 10 years for various outlets such as Bleacher Report, SB Nation, FanSided, USA Today SMG, and others. Bryan has covered the Washington Redskins for different outlets and currently co-hosts a podcast on the Virginia Tech Hokies for SB Nation. 

