WR Antonio Gandy-Golden Drafted By Redskins

The Redskins have been looking for a receiver for a while. They tried incredibly hard to overpay Amari Cooper and take him away from the Dallas Cowboys.

They came up short.

There were rumors about Odell Beckham Jr. That went nowhere.

Last year, they had three rookie receivers that all contributes and now they have another in Antonio Gandy-Golden from Liberty.

He's got size at 6'3 and 223 pounds so you know that he lacks separation and blazing speed but he should be a nice compliment to the speed of Terry McLaurin and Steven Sims Jr.

Now the question is this: If Gandy-Golden is as good as many think - what does his addition mean for Kelvin Harmon, who was one of those rookie receivers last year.

Harmon was drafted in the sixth-round out of NC State and by all accounts came on strong in the second-half of the season.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.