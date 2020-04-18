Zack Baun - EDGE - Wisconsin - No. 39 SI Big Board

If the Redskins pass on Chase Young at No. 2, there's plenty of options for an edge rusher. Who fits the Redskins 43 front and who will be available at what pick is the question.

Zack Baun could be one of those players. However...

Facts and Stats:

From NFL.com: A 6.50 grade means Baun was graded as a 'boom or bust' prospect.

Baun became a superstar in college football as a senior, finishing among the nation's leaders with 19.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks among his 76 total tackles to earn second-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors. He also intercepted a pass, broke up two others, and caused two fumbles.

Also from NFL.com: "Lacks desired size of a full-time, NFL edge rusher. Long-arm tackles pester him at point of attack. Needs to harness energy as open-field tackler."

How does he fit the Redskins? (Scheme, Position need) :

At 238 pounds, despite his speed off the edge, it's hard to see how Baun fits in as a defensive end in the 43 front. Unless he transitions to an off-ball linebacker on the weak side?

Video Analysis:

RedskinsReport.com's Jamual Forrest broke him down in conjunction with the Hog Sty Network.

SI.com/EDS Football's Kevin Hanson's spin:

"Lacking ideal size and length to be a full-time NFL edge rusher, Baun trailed only Chase Young in sacks (12.5) and tackles for loss (19.5) among Big Ten defenders. With sideline-to-sideline range to go along with his coverage and blitzing ability, Baun should transition smoothly into his new role as an off-ball linebacker at the next level."