Thomas Davis Speaks, We Listen

Chris Russell

When Thomas Davis was let go a few weeks ago by the Chargers - he instantly became the perfect fit. 

A team that needed help at every linebacker spot, installing a new defense and building a culture of accountability was perfect for Davis.

Oh that team happened to be led by his longtime head coach in Carolina, Ron Rivera. 

On Tuesday - Redskins reporters were able to chat with him via teleconference as we were with new quarterback Kyle Allen. 

A few things jumped out:

Now for the rest: 

1. Loved this mentality from Davis. Trust me, this was missing over the last several years.

2. Some of Davis' quotes were tremendous. 

3. Leadership, vision and philosophy almost always has to be aligned to get through the tough times. 

4. This was interesting. He admitted Josh Norman (obviously) did not have a good year last year but ...

5. Davis seems like someone who is going to be a defensive captain and perhaps union rep. 

In case you didn't watch it up top - a couple of other things of note and that jumped out to me from Thomas Davis. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel.

