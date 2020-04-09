RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

2020 Redskins Projection

Chris Russell

Who needs a good statistical projection of what the Redskins are going to look like in 2020, whenever we get to the regular season. 

If you need one too, you're in luck. Mike Clay of ESPN provides this:

The first thing that jumped out to me about Clay's statistical projections is that Dwayne Haskins played 14 games, missing two.

He was also sacked a whopping 48 times, a significant problem last year and obviously this projection does not show any improvement at all.

Another notable item? Derrius Guice played 14 games but was far from a workhorse and stud.

Oh and the other thing was Jeremy Sprinkle was the Redskins leading receiver at tight end. Yikes!

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Peter King on the Redskins QB situation:

Chris Russell

Redskins Projected to Land any Big Fish?

Chris Russell

Bashaud Breeland's Officially Not Coming Back!

Chris Russell

Trent Dilfer puts Tua in Canton but he's on the payroll!

Chris Russell

Redskins Rank No. ?? in latest SI NFL Team Power Poll

Chris Russell

Locked on Redskins Podcast -4/9/20

Chris Russell

Tua Losing Top-10 Teams?

Tua Tagovailoa has an injury history that's a touchdown long in just a few short seasons at Alabama. Now comes word he could be losing leverage.

Chris Russell

Where's Chase Young Going?

The common thought on where Chase Young is going is back home the DMV area and to play for the Washington Redskins. What if he doesn't?

Chris Russell

Haskins on IG: Skins Selfie Comes Back

"Simba" as he is referred to by some in the NFL - not exactly a compliment by the way - is once again showing why some (many?) in the league have concerns.

Chris Russell

by

Frip

Scherff Officially Signs (Franchise Tag)!

It took a while since an Adam Schefter report emerged last week but Brandon Scherff is officially in the fold for 2020.

Chris Russell