2020 Redskins Projection

Who needs a good statistical projection of what the Redskins are going to look like in 2020, whenever we get to the regular season.

If you need one too, you're in luck. Mike Clay of ESPN provides this:

The first thing that jumped out to me about Clay's statistical projections is that Dwayne Haskins played 14 games, missing two.

He was also sacked a whopping 48 times, a significant problem last year and obviously this projection does not show any improvement at all.

Another notable item? Derrius Guice played 14 games but was far from a workhorse and stud.

Oh and the other thing was Jeremy Sprinkle was the Redskins leading receiver at tight end. Yikes!

