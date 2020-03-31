8 Highlights from Kyle Allen with Reporters

New Redskins Quarterback Kyle Allen met with reporters for the first time since being traded for by the Redskins brass to compete with Dwayne Haskins to be the starter.

Here's a look at what he had to say via about a 15-minute teleconference:

1. I asked Allen what his view of the Redskins defense was after playing them in late November. He carved them up early and then was bludgeoned by the pass rush.

Kyle Allen on what happened in game against the Redskins last year: ... Chris Russell Kyle Allen on what happened in game against the Redskins last year: "We came into that game knowing that the D-Line was very solid..two third-down touchdowns...got a little complacent...the Redskins defense made a bunch of adjustments....really good job of adjusting."

2. Allen on the Redskins quarterback competition (make no mistake about it - it's a legitimate battle).

3. On new Redskins Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner.

4. When Ron Rivera was fired in Carolina after the Redskins beat the Panthers.

5. Thomas Davis was with Allen in his first year. Went to Chargers last year and now two are on the same team again.

6. Allen on the trade in general and what's ahead.

7. Allen knows he has a huge head start and advantage.

8. Allen was trying to describe his typical day:

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.