RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

8 Highlights from Kyle Allen with Reporters

Chris Russell

New Redskins Quarterback Kyle Allen met with reporters for the first time since being traded for by the Redskins brass to compete with Dwayne Haskins to be the starter. 

Here's a look at what he had to say via about a 15-minute teleconference:

1. I asked Allen what his view of the Redskins defense was after playing them in late November. He carved them up early and then was bludgeoned by the pass rush. 

Kyle Allen on what happened in game against the Redskins last year: ...

Chris Russell Kyle Allen on what happened in game against the Redskins last year: "We came into that game knowing that the D-Line was very solid..two third-down touchdowns...got a little complacent...the Redskins defense made a bunch of adjustments....really good job of adjusting."

2. Allen on the Redskins quarterback competition (make no mistake about it - it's a legitimate battle).

3. On new Redskins Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner. 

4. When Ron Rivera was fired in Carolina after the Redskins beat the Panthers.

5. Thomas Davis was with Allen in his first year. Went to Chargers last year and now two are on the same team again. 

6. Allen on the trade in general and what's ahead.

7. Allen knows he has a huge head start and advantage.

8. Allen was trying to describe his typical day: 

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Scherff Signs (His Tag)

Brandon Scherff is reportedly choosing to sign his franchise tag for the 2020 season and rejoining the Washington Redskins.

Chris Russell

by

BKMorin

LaCanfora: Redskins are Open to Trading Down

The Redskins have the No. 2 pick. We know what they shouldn't do. We know what they could do. Is it becoming more of a reality?

Chris Russell

by

IceMule

This is a great reminder that u control what u can & never know how it…

Chris Russell

#Redskins new D. C. making bold claims! 🤣🤣

Chris Russell

The 5th Round is Money for the Redskins?

Every NFL team has swings-and-misses in the first round, never mind the fifth round but the Redskins who 'only' got a fifth last week for Quinton Dunbar have an interesting history.

IvanLambert

No OTA's Could Mean a Lost Year?

What’s the big deal if the NFL doesn’t have offseason camps? After all, they weren’t a staple until the past 20 years.

RickSnider

Could Cooks be a Redskin?

The Redskins struck out on Amari Cooper and instead landing Cody Latimer. Could they now be hunting down a more than available receiving threat to upgrade the group again?

Chris Russell

FedExField is open to COVID-19 testing starting Tuesday 3/31 by…

Chris Russell

Pretty cool here. XFL (Via SI.com/Extra Mustard)

Chris Russell

Best & Worst Decisions for Redskins per PFF

The Redskins have made plenty of moves. It's been a dizzying two weeks. Including Sunday. Now - a look at the best and worst + my spin on it!

Chris Russell